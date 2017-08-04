Resorters: A new Men's Division champ will rise

Delano's Thomas Strandemo made sure of that by knocking off 2014 champion Jacques Wilson in a tight match on Friday.

The right side of the bracket is entirely new to this tournament as Scott Fudenberg and Paul Stankey are making good on their first time competing here. Strandemo and former University of Minnesota golfer Grady Meyer have played here before but never for a title.

Here's a look at how all of them got to within two wins from a championship.

Meyer def. Choe, 6-4

Brian Choe of Coppell, Texas played almost flawless golf on Thursday to knock off top-seeded Nick Heinen, and on Friday Grady Meyer did the same to Choe.

Meyer was in the same pairing as Heinen and Choe the day before. He knew what Choe was capable of when his game is on, but he also hoped it might be tough to follow a 6-under round with another one like that the next day.

"He played really well yesterday," Meyer said. "It's always hard to back up those types of rounds. I wasn't expecting him to play worse, but I knew there was a chance just from my own experiences. I just wanted to go out and have a strong start and feel out the match and see where it went from there."

Things started to turn for Meyer after a par win on No. 7. It was the start of five straight wins for him as he took complete control of the match.

"He had a couple bogeys on the front, which got me a comfortable lead," Meyer said. "Then I birdied 10, 11, 12 and 14, so those were big ones to give me that extra push to finish it off on 14."

Meyer has played the Resorters for seven years but couldn't remember making it this far. After graduating from the Gophers this past spring, he went and took second at the Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship this summer.

"My game feels great," he said. "Had a good summer this year. Played well at the state amateur, so I'll rely on those experiences (Saturday) to play well. Thomas and I are roommates this week, so it's the first time we've ever played each other in match play. It will be a good time."

Strandemo def. Wilson, 1-up

Going up against the division's 2014 champion, Thomas Strandemo of Delano was able to stay cool, calm and collected — with a little help from his caddie, Noah Bragg.

"He really helped," said Strandemo after taking down Jacques Wilson of Victoria. "We were a good team on the back. He gave me good reads and kept me calm."

This wasn't a match to lose focus — every hole was tightly played and no one had a lead larger than two.

After Wilson took No. 1 with par, both golfers tied on the next eight holes — all pars except for bogeys on No. 3.

On No. 10, Strandemo got a little lift. "I two-putted for birdie just off the green," he said about winning the hole and tying the match. "I gained a little confidence from that."

His confidence — and caddy — helped him to go birdie, eagle, par, birdie on Nos. 11 through 14, yet he only picked up one win in that stretch, No. 12.

"He (Wilson) is a competitor," Strandemo noted. "I played him in the MGA Players Championship and he won."

Clinging to a one-hole advantage, Strandemo made par on No. 15 but so did Wilson. It took a birdie but Strandemo went 2-up on No. 16. Wilson, however, came right back, dropping in a long birdie putt on No. 17 to force an 18th hole. They both settled for par, which gave Strandemo the win.

Strandemo shot a 30 on the back nine — 6-under par, yet he only won three holes and lost one.

"Everything felt good," Strandemo said about his game. "I had a rusty start but found a rhythm."

He hopes to maintain that zone against an old buddy, Grady Meyer, in today's semifinal. "We've played hundreds of rounds together," Strandemo said. "We've known each other since elementary school."

This is the deepest that Strandemo has advanced in the tournament. "This is my first time making it to Saturday," he said. "I've had some bitter losses."

Fudenberg def. Israelson, 6-4

Scott Fudenberg didn't hesitate when asked what carried him to a relatively easy 6-4 win over Andrew Israelson on Friday.

"It was all the putter," the Hastings native said. "I thought I made everything I looked at. I made quite a few birdie putts over 20 feet and a couple of short birdie putts. I think that just gave me the edge."

Fudenberg, a freshman last year on the University of South Dakota golf team, was cruising from the get-go. His par win at No. 1 preluded two straight birdie wins at 2 and 3.

That set the tone. He was 6-under par by the time things were said and done through 14. Birdies on Nos. 6, 8, 9, 12 and 14 all led to wins that helped him breeze into the semifinals.

"At a course like this, it's shorter so it's relatively easy to hit greens and fairways because you don't need to hit driver off every hole," Fudenberg said. "I think it all comes down to who has the better putter."

Fudenberg has family friends who have a lake home near Alexandria. He would visit there in the past during Resorters week and decided to join the field this summer.

"I'm extremely excited," he said of the chance to play on Saturday in his first time here. "Hopefully not so excited that I can't sleep tonight because I have to get up at about 6, but I think this will be fun. I have two really good competitors that I have a chance of going up against, and I'm just excited for the opportunity."

Stankey def. Heinen, 3-2

Paul Stankey of Eden Prairie is also playing in his first Resorters tournament, but he's not acting like a rookie. He put together another gutty round against Alec Heinen of Edmond, Oklahoma, never losing a hole on the back nine and finishing 3-under par after 16 holes to post a 3-2 win.

"I didn't make big mistakes and if I did hit an errant drive, I'd hit it back 20 feet from the hole and make par," he said.

Stankey, the division's third seed, won three holes on the front — Nos. 2, 6 and 8 with a birdie, par and birdie. Heinen notched two wins, pars on Nos. 4 and 7 and trailed by one at the turn.

After halving pars on 10 and birdies on 11, Stankey approached the No. 12 tee with some trepidation. He went OB on the hole Thursday. This time around told a different story. "I used my anti-left swing and made birdie," he said.

Stankey matched Heinen's par on 13 to stay 2-up and then made another birdie on the long 14th hole to go 3-up with four holes left. He parred the next two holes and Heinen couldn't drop a birdie, preserving a 3-2 victory.

What prompted Stankey to give the Resorters a whirl?

"A lot of my buddies come here a lot and said it's a great week," Stankey noted. "I've been enjoying it so far. It's been a lot of fun."

Stankey is hoping the fun will continue against his semifinal opponent, Scott Fudenberg, who was red hot yesterday. Stankey said he saw him drop five putts from the 15-foot range.

"He made everything he looked at," Stankey said. "I told him I was going to put his putter in the ice before I play him. His putting was pretty incredible. I'll have to channel my inner Scott tomorrow."

SATURDAY PAIRINGS — 7:06 a.m., Hole 1 - Grady Meyer vs. Thomas Strandemo; Scott Fudenberg vs. Paul Stankey