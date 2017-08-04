Resorters: Medalist, 2015 champ advance to Men's Execs semis

They both enjoyed fairly comfortable outings yesterday, closing out their matches after just 14 holes. Schomer, a champion in the division in 2012, 2013 and 2015, ousted another three-time title holder, Tim Peterson of Forest Lake (2011, 2003, 2002), while Petersen ended the run of ninth-seeded Nick Paulson of Alexandria.

They'll have a tougher time today if their opponents have anything to say about it. Petersen will take on Mark Wanous of Eagan, the number-four seed, while Schomer squares off against 11-seeded Brent Grossman of Carver.

They'll tee it up at 6:54 a.m. this morning from No. 1. The winners will advance to the final at 1:20 p.m.

Here's a look back at yesterday's action:

Peterson def. Paulsen, 6-4

Petersen, the division medalist, didn't feel like he had played all that well through the first couple rounds of match play after firing a 68 on Monday. That changed on Friday as he put away Alexandria's Nick Paulsen by a 6-4 final.

"It was much better today," Petersen said. "Hit the ball much better than the last couple of days. It was pretty steady. Lots of fairways, lots of greens and made a couple putts. Wasn't nearly as stressful today."

Petersen struck with a birdie win on No. 3 and never trailed throughout the match. Pars on Nos. 6 and 7 furthered his lead before Paulsen's only win of the day came by a birdie on No. 8.

Petersen bounced right back. A birdie win on No. 10 moved him back to 3-up. It was the start of a birdie run as he used three straight from 12-14 to end the match.

Petersen has been to a semifinal round before, so just getting to Saturday isn't the end goal.

"The goal is to get to that last match," he said. "Getting to that one right before that, there's maybe a little more anticipation, but I've played enough tournament golf that I know you just try to keep an even keel."

Petersen hasn't played Mark Wanous before, but he's excited to face him with a lot on the line.

"Winning has been the goal from the start of the week," he said. "To have a chance tomorrow morning, I'm excited about it."

Wanous def. Bisson, 2-1

In the division's closest match of the day, Wanous overcame a shaky start with a four-hole rampage to outlast Chad Bisson of Woodbury.

Bisson took the first two holes with birdie, par. Wanous matched Bisson's par on the next hole and drew to within one with a par win on No. 4. After both golfers parred No. 5, Wanous made a charge, winning four straight holes — a birdie on No. 6, par on No. 7, par on No. 8 and a bogey that was good enough to take No. 9 and put him 3-up at the turn.

The match settled down in the back nine. They halved the next four holes with three pars and a birdie. Bisson finally won another hole on No. 14 — his first win since No. 2 — to slice the lead to two.

Wanous countered with a birdie on the next hole but Bisson kept the match going with a birdie on No. 16 to again draw to within two. Bisson could only match Wanous' birdie on the par-3 17th so the match ended, 2-1.

Schomer def. Peterson, 5-4

A matchup between two former champions created some buzz, and Daryl Schomer was up to the challenge against Tim Peterson.

Schomer won 5-4 after a couple of birdies on the back on Nos. 10 and 14 helped him put Peterson away.

"I looked forward to the challenge," Schomer said. "I know Tim is a great player, and he's beat me in this tournament in the past. We've had some really good matches, so I knew it was going to be tough. Fortunately, I was the guy who came out on top today."

Schomer birdied the first hole to take a 1-up advantage, but three straight bogeys followed.

"I still felt very good because I was hitting the ball solid," Schomer said. "I just thought, 'Hang in there. I'll get lots of opportunities out here and the birdies will come.' Tim made some mistakes. It wasn't his 'A' game today, so it made it a little easier on me."

Schomer knows what Saturdays at the Resorters are all about. He won't look past Grossman in the semifinals with the ultimate goal still two wins away.

"It's one match at a time," Schomer said. "Really looking forward to playing in the morning. I want to play steady golf and if the other guy plays better, so be it."

Grossman def. Cliff, 7-5

It just wasn't Brian Cliff's day. His only highlight came on the first hole — a birdie on No. 1.

After that, it was all Grossman, who won the next five holes. A birdie, three pars and a bogey accounted for the damage.

Cliff slowed the onslaught with a par on No. 7. Play then got a little sloppy, with both golfers making only bogey in Nos. 8 and 9.

Leading by four at the turn, Grossman ended the match in short order. He matched Cliff's par on No. 10 and then won the next three holes with a par followed by two birdies to close out a 7-5 victory.

MEN'S EXECUTIVE CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY PAIRINGS

FIRST TEE - 6:54 A.M. - LEFT BRACKET - Andy Peterson vs. Mark Wanous; RIGHT BRACKET - Daryl Schomer vs. Brent Grossman

WINNERS ADVANCE TO FINAL AT 1:20 P.M.