Resorters: Two locals reserve spots in Men's Senior finals

The second was between No. 7 J.T. Johnson and No. 3 Chris Haugen. Johnson was 2-up going into No. 17, but went bogey-par while Haugen went par-birdie to force a 19th hole. Haugen birdied again on the par-4 No. 1, and Johnson fell to par to give the match to Haugen.

Here's a deeper look at what happened in each semifinal match.

Herzog def. Vanyo

Herzog said he didn't have his best day on the AGC course, but his card didn't show it as he finished just 2-over when the match ended after 15 holes.

"I didn't play that well today, but I scraped it around," Herzog said. "I didn't hit the ball that great, but I scored all right. I'll have to play much better tomorrow."

The 1975 Jefferson High School graduate bogeyed three holes on the front nine, Nos. 3, 5 and 8, but they each had different outcomes since Vanyo double bogeyed 3 for a loss, parred 5 for a win and bogeyed 8 for a tie.

Vanyo didn't sink a birdie all day. Herzog took off on No. 9 and didn't look back, snagging a birdie win on No. 9 and par wins on 8, 12, 14 and 15 to put it away.

Haugen def. Johnson

Haugen's win didn't go quite as smoothly as Herzog's seemed to. Johnson started the round out birdie-birdie for a 2-up lead right off the bat and controlled most of the first 14 holes.

"He's a really good player," said Haugen of his opponent. "He birdied the first two holes and didn't make a bogey until 15, I think. I was just trying to hang around and my putter wasn't working. I three-putted a couple times on the front and gave him a couple strokes."

With a birdie win on No. 6 and par wins on 7 and 11, Johnson was still 2-up. Haugen was able to stay in it with birdie wins on Nos. 5, 8 and 12.

Still down two with Nos. 15-18 to go, Haugen could only match Johnson's pars on 15 and 16 before Johnson made a key mistake on 17 to allow Haugen to make his move.

" I knew if I stayed in it I'd have a chance, and then he let me back in it on 17," Haugen said. "He missed a short putt on 17, and then I birdied 18 and the first playoff hole. It was a stressful day, but I'm really happy to come out on top."

'Contrasting styles' clash

Herzog and Haugen have shared rounds before, and Herzog said they each have different strengths.

"My strength is probably my short game," said Herzog. "Chris hits the ball a long ways. He's just a very strong player. It'll be interesting tomorrow; we have very contrasting styles, plus we're 10 years difference in age. He hits it much further than I do, and I've played people that way before. I think the key is to put it on the green and keep putting the pressure on him and see if I can find a chink in his armor."

Haugen said he's going to have to play consistent and finish some holes under par.

"He's a great guy and a good player, so I'm looking forward to a good match," he said. "He doesn't make a lot of mistakes, so I'm going to have to make some birdies."

SATURDAY PAIRING — 12:40, Hole 1 - Steve Herzog vs. Chris Haugen