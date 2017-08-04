Herron, Johnson to meet in Junior 13-15 finals

Herron's opponent in Saturday's finals will be Davis Johnson. Johnson defeated Blake Stedronsky in his semifinal match in 19 holes.

Herron and Johnson tee off at noon from hole 1 today. Here's a closer look at how they got there.

Herron def. McKeown, 3-2

Herron left no doubt in his Friday win, securing par wins on Nos. 2, 3 and 5 for a 3-up lead, which he kept into the turn. McKeown took advantage of a Herron bogey on No. 11, which made 12 the biggest hole for Herron.

"Gabe started rallying on the back, so hole 12 was really an important hole," Herron said. "We both had birdie putts, but I had a 10-foot slider down the hill and I drained it dead center really quick, good speed. He also made his, but it was an important putt to keep the round in my hands."

Herron won the next hole, No. 13, with a par, McKeown answered with an eagle on 14 and Herron ended it with a birdie win on 16.

"Everything was pretty solid," said Herron. "My putting was good and my driving was good, everything else just kind of clicked. I just played really smart and didn't have too many mistakes out there and was able to get the win on hole 16."

Johnson def. Stedronsky, extra holes

While the other matchup was in Herron's hands pretty much from the start, the one between Johnson and Stedronsky was all over the place.

Out of the 19 holes played, 14 had a winner. After 11 holes, the two had each won five — Stedronsky with par wins on Nos. 2, 3, 7 and 8 and a birdie win on 10 and Johnson won No. 4 with birdie, Nos. 1, 6 and 11 with par, and No. 4 with bogey.

On 12 and 13, they split par wins and did so again on 17 and 18 to force a playoff.

"We were all square going into 17; I two-putted and he three-putted, so I was 1-up going into 18 and I ended up losing 18," Johnson explained.

Back on No. 1, Johnson made a highlight shot to set himself up for birdie.

"I was just on the right side of the tree line," he remembered. "And I hit probably the best wedge of my life to like four feet and made the putt to win."

SATURDAY PAIRING — Noon - Carson Herron vs. Davis Johnson