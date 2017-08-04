Resorters: Powers meet for Masters title

Here's a look at how both Blanchard and Elton got here.

Elton def. Lee, 6-5

Elton has been steady as can be through much of this week and nothing changed against David Lee of Waukegan, IL in the semifinals.

"I was hitting the driver really well," he said. "Keeping it in play and hitting it pretty long. I just made a lot of pars."

His first par on No. 1 gave him an early lead to work with. Lee answered back with a par win on 2, but that was one of only two wins on the day for him.

Elton took control with a par win on No. 3. By the time the turn came, he was 5-up with four par wins and a birdie win sprinkled in at No. 8.

Not even a par win for Lee at No. 10 could halt the momentum. Elton responded with three more par wins to secure his spot in the finals.

Elton is confident in his game right now, but he knows that can be fleeting from day to day.

"You really hope for confidence and prepare to be confident but doubt always creeps in every round," he said.

That's why he's not going to put too much stock into how he played earlier this week when he tees off on Saturday. Elton will keep it simple and hope another title follows.

"Just play my own game," he said of his approach. "Hit it as well as I can."

Blanchard def. Petersen, 4-3

Norty Blanchard was a three sport athlete growing up in Alexandria, but none of those sports was golf.

He played football collegiately. It wasn't until he was in his early 40s that he took up golf. On Saturday, he'll be back home trying to capture his first ever Resorters championship.

"It's pretty exciting because there's a lot of encouragement from the local golfing crowd who I play with a lot," Blanchard said after a 4-3 win over Larry Petersen of Albert Lea on Friday. "It's nice to come back and play in a different sport and have success."

Blanchard has seen plenty of success this week, and it continued Friday. He was a model of consistency early as five straight pars and a birdie on No. 6 put him 4-up.

"I was hitting fairways and chipping and putting well," Blanchard said. "My putting is pretty much right on, so I feel comfortable about that."

Petersen got his deficit dwindled back down to three with a bogey win on No. 7. That was Blanchard's only major misstep of the day. A par win on 10 and a birdie win on No. 11 moved him to 5-up. That was all it took to hold off a birdie win for Petersen on 12 and a par win on 13. Blanchard put things away with a par win of his own on 15.

Blanchard relishes the opportunity to play the defending champion on Saturday.

"It's always fun to play a champ," he said. "It's fun to have to step up your game."

He's knows he'll have to be on if he's going to walk away with a title against a quality opponent.

"With Dan tomorrow, he's a consistent player, so it's going to be a shootout," Blanchard said. "It will be fun."

MEN'S MASTERS DIVISION

SATURDAY PAIRING

FIRST TEE - 12:40 p.m. - Dan Elton vs. Norty Blanchard