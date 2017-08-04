Resorters: A first title up for grabs in Women's Division

Detroit Lakes' Maddie Herzog was the top seed in the field, but couldn't keep Arellano from getting away from her on the back nine. Jenna Janu of Glenwood was playing for a fourth straight championship match appearance before Yoemans put an end to those hopes.

Here's a closer look at how both got to the championship.

Arellano def. Herzog, 3-2

Arellano didn't have the greatest control of her driver on Friday, but her irons were so good that it didn't cost her.

"I did not hit fairways, but I was getting on the greens from everywhere," she said.

That eventually wore out Herzog on the back nine. The two players were even making the turn, but Arellano used a par win at 10 to grab the lead.

She never gave it back. Both players halved the next two holes before Arellano's birdie win on the par-three 13th gave her a 2-up advantage.

Herzog still had a chance, but two bogeys on 15 and 16 made any attempt at a comeback too difficult. Arellano took advantage, using a par win at 15 to take the three-hole lead.

"I knew it was going to be a really tough match because she's really good," Arellano said. "She's a really solid player, but I made a lot of putts and she struggled a little too."

Arellano also had a former Resorters champion in Osakis' Alayna Eldred on the bag, who she credited for helping her out.

Arellano is a former Division I player at Wichita State University who first found out about the Resorters Tournament through her boyfriend, Alec Heinen. The Heinens make the trip from Oklahoma every summer, and Arellano has been happy to join them.

Both Alec and Nick Heinen put themselves in position every year in the men's championship flight. Now Arellano has done the same, with a title just one win away.

"I think that if I hit fairways I will have a pretty good chance," she said. "I'm struggling with my driver a little bit, so if I'm able to just hit it in the fairway, I should be good."

Yoemans def. Janu, 2-1

Sophia Yoemans is 16 years old and going to be a junior in high school at Red Wing, but don't make the mistake of thinking she doesn't have big-time tournament experience.

As a sophomore, she helped the Wingers to a second-place finish at the Class AAA state tournament this past spring and tied Joanna Kim of Edina for the individual state championship.

She knew the Resorters and a matchup against University of North Dakota golfer Jenna Janu would be a good test for her. That proved to be true, but Yoemans persevered for a 2-1 win.

"It was a really close match," Yoemans said. "No one won a hole on the front nine, so we were both hitting fairways and hitting greens and none of us could really make a putt."

Yoemans three-putted No. 10 as Janu struck for a par win that gave her the 1-up lead.

"Then it was like, 'All right, I need to get going,' " Yoemans said. " Two holes in a row I made five footers that kind of gave me the momentum. Overall, I played pretty well."

A birdie on No. 12 for Yoemans pulled her even, and that's where they stood for three holes. It wasn't until 15 when Janu opened the door with a bogey that Yoemans capitalized with a par win. That's how things went two holes later, as her par on 17 put the match away.

"Jenna is a great player, so beating her was just like, 'OK, I'm playing well,' " she said. "I can bring some momentum into the next match."

Yoemans is good friends with all of the Herzog girls who also played in this year's women's division. This is her first time playing the tournament, and she's ready to see what happens when she faces off against another talented golfer.

"I'm super excited," she said. "I don't have a ton of expectations because I've never been here before. (Arellano) is a good player, played in college, so I just have to hit some fairways and hit some greens, take it a shot at a time."

WOMEN'S DIVISION

SATURDAY PAIRING - 1 p.m. - Alejandra Arellano vs. Sophia Yoemans