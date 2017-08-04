Resorters: Rematch alert in Junior 10-12 Division

Let's get right into how the semis played out.

Olsen def. Lillehaugen, 1-up

Bennett Olsen, the defending champion out of Alexandria, was 2-up after 15 holes, but Apple Valley's Christian Lillehaugen tied it up with par wins on Nos. 16 and 17 by taking advantage of a couple tough holes for Olsen.

"I played well until 15, and my driver got a little spray-y," Olsen said. "I got a little flustered, but I was confident in myself that I could still be in it and win it."

Olsen hit his No. 17 drive into the right bunker, couldn't get out with his first sand shot and sent his second flying over the green. Since Lillehaugen's drive ended up directly in the middle of the green, Olsen conceded the hole to reset himself on No. 18.

"Go back to basics," he said of his mindset. "Don't go for the pin, hit the middle of the green and don't be as aggressive as you were before."

The plan worked out. Olsen had a nice drive to start out No. 18, and his iron left him just short of the green after two strokes. Lillehaugen had the arguably better position at that point by ending up deep on the green, but his putt just missed the hole and rolled off the front to leave the door open for Olsen to par to win the hole and the match.

Stennes def. Larson, 10 holes

The other matchup, between Zachary Stennes of Minnetonka and Carver Larson of Alexandria, took things a step (and a hole) further.

Each competitor had a win going into No. 15, where Larson picked up a par win to take the lead. But Larson struggled on Nos. 16 (bogey) and 17 (double bogey), allowing Stennes to take over with two par wins of his own to go 1-up with one hole left.

On No. 18, it was Stennes who double bogeyed, and a Larson bogey forced a 10th-hole playoff on No. 10.

"I was kind of nervous, but I knew that if I just stayed calm that I would do pretty well," Stennes said. "I thought it was a good drive, so I knew I was in a good spot. Just get it on the green and two-putt."

Both drives on 10 were solid, but Larson's iron fell short while Stennes put his on the green.

Stennes then hit his first putt close enough to the hole for Larson to give him the win.

Championship Saturday

Olsen and Stennes meet in the finals today for the second straight year. Naturally, Olsen thinks he has what it takes to repeat, while Stennes thinks his game has picked up enough to get revenge.

"Just making pars," Olsen said of what will be his key to success. "Putting has been my issue. If I can putt well, if I can make a few birdies and stay around even, I think I can get it done."

Stennes, on the other hand, says he's improved his driving, chipping and putting since last year.

"I think I'm a lot better than last year," he said. "I think I can win this year."

SATURDAY PAIRING

10TH TEE - 8:20 A.M. - Bennett Olsen vs. Zachary Stennes