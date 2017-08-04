Resorters: Final four set in first flight of men's regs
The final four is set in the men's regular division first flight.
Top-seeded Parker Hill lived up to his seeding by knocking off Nate Martin on Thursday. He'll face off against Nick Adams after Adams beat Nick Sims.
On the bottom of the bracket, Joe Bigger advanced to Friday's action in the winner's bracket and will face Vinson McStott. Bigger beat Mitchell Rice in the quarterfinals and McStott took down Charlie Stuck.
The men's regular division will get going on Friday at 8:15 a.m. from the first tee.
MEN'S REGULAR DIVISION
FRIDAY PAIRINGS - FIRST TEE - 8:15 a.m. - Parker Hill vs. Nicholas Adams; Joseph Bigger vs. Vinson McStott