    Resorters: Final four set in first flight of men's regs

    By Eric Morken Today at 1:02 a.m.

    The final four is set in the men's regular division first flight.

    Top-seeded Parker Hill lived up to his seeding by knocking off Nate Martin on Thursday. He'll face off against Nick Adams after Adams beat Nick Sims.

    On the bottom of the bracket, Joe Bigger advanced to Friday's action in the winner's bracket and will face Vinson McStott. Bigger beat Mitchell Rice in the quarterfinals and McStott took down Charlie Stuck.

    The men's regular division will get going on Friday at 8:15 a.m. from the first tee.

    MEN'S REGULAR DIVISION

    FRIDAY PAIRINGS - FIRST TEE - 8:15 a.m. - Parker Hill vs. Nicholas Adams; Joseph Bigger vs. Vinson McStott

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
