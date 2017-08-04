Resorters: Final four set in first flight of men's regs

On the bottom of the bracket, Joe Bigger advanced to Friday's action in the winner's bracket and will face Vinson McStott. Bigger beat Mitchell Rice in the quarterfinals and McStott took down Charlie Stuck.

The men's regular division will get going on Friday at 8:15 a.m. from the first tee.

MEN'S REGULAR DIVISION

FRIDAY PAIRINGS - FIRST TEE - 8:15 a.m. - Parker Hill vs. Nicholas Adams; Joseph Bigger vs. Vinson McStott