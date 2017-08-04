Resorters: Men's Division defending champ is out

The 18-year-old from Coppell, Texas turned in a nearly flawless round — carding six birdies and nothing else but pars through 15 holes.

"We were both playing really good golf," Choe said after the match. "I kept hitting solid shots to keep the lead."

There was one other fairly big upset. Andrew Lindberg, also of Coppell, who was the number-two seed, was eliminated by the 18th-seeded Andrew Israelson of Staples.

One lone former champion remains in contention — the division's 2014 title holder, Jacques Wilson of Victoria.

The pressure kicks in another notch when the division's eight quarterfinalists tee it up today from No. 1, starting at 1:24 p.m.

Here's a recap of Thursday's matches:

Choe def. N. Heinen, 4-3

Choe started the match with a birdie win on the first hole, which Choe said was key. "I made a long birdie putt and I really felt solid after that," he said.

Both golfers shot nothing but pars on the next four holes until Choe struck for a birdie on No. 6 to go 2-up. Heinen answered with a birdie on the next hole but Choe countered with a birdie win on No. 8 to go 2-up, a lead he held at the turn.

"I didn't make any putts today really, and he played really well," Heinen said.

The first two holes on the back were also crucial for Choe. He chipped in two birdies to match Heinen's birdies. "The chip-ins gave me momentum," Choe said.

It took the wind out of the sails of the two-time champ.

"I played all right, really," Heinen said. "It was just one of those days."

After halving the par-5 12th with birdies, Choe took advantage of Heinen's bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14 to go 4-up. Pars on No. 15 preserved a 4-3 victory for Choe.

Last year, Choe didn't quite make the cut for the Men's Championship bracket but did well, winning the second flight. He decided to give the Resorters a try because he knows Mark and Andrew Lindberg, who also live in Coppell. Mark, by the way, won the Men's Championship in 2002 and 2003.

Choe is looking forward to squaring off against Grady Meyer of Independence, who is coming off a second place finish at the Minnesota Golf Association Amatuer Championship earlier this summer.

"He's a good golfer," Choe said of Meyer, who was in his foursome yesterday. "If I play as well as today, it will be hard to beat me."

Heinen can vouch for that. He's been on the other side of the situation enough times to know that sometimes there's not much one can do when a good opponent is on his game.

"I probably would have done fine if I would have played anyone else," Heinen said. "I've done what he did to me to other people before. I played good the other three days, but you can't play good every day. I happened to run into a guy who played really well."

Meyer def. Bigger, 5-4

Grady Meyer put together a solid front nine and coasted to a 5-4 victory over Lukas Bigger of Alexandria.

Meyer won five holes on the front — Nos. 1 (birdie), 3 (par), 4 (bogey), 7 (par) and 9 (par). Bigger, meanwhile, managed just one win, a birdie on the par-5 6th and trailed by four at the turn. From there, Meyer picked up another hole on Bigger and put the match away on No. 15 to win 5-4.

Wilson def. Wills, 3-2

It's been three years since Jacques Wilson won his championship in the men's division, and he would like nothing more than to get another one under his belt.

That, and another big tournament on the horizon, brought him back to Alexandria for this year's event.

"I kind of wanted another shot at it, try to get another title," Wilson said after missing last year's Resorters and falling in the quarterfinals in 2015. "It's good prep. I leave for the U.S. Amateur as soon as I'm done with this. It's the same format - 36 hole stroke play and then match play, so I figured this was a good way to get used to that."

Wilson took another step toward another title on Thursday by beating Chaska's Dawson Wills in a 3-2 match.

He had to work for it. Wilson held a 2-up advantage after a birdie and a par win on Nos. 6 and 8, but Wills responded by taking the next three victories in the match - with a par on 9 and birdies on 11 and 12.

Wilson didn't dwell on that. He bounced back with a birdie win of his own on the par-three 13th. Two holes later, a par win gave him back the lead before his birdie on 16 sealed the deal.

"Honestly, it was a fairly ugly round," Wilson said. "Both of us kind of struggled to hit the ball, but I chipped and putted really well, which was nice considering how poorly I was hitting my tee ball."

Even a former champ like Wilson used the word "dominant" to describe how Nick Heinen had been playing in this field. He knows his loss on Thursday opens things up for all eight of the guys left standing.

"That's the thing with match play is you never know," Wilson said. "Nick's a great player and he's going to bounce back from this. Any one of us who's left can win this thing. The seeding doesn't really matter. In match play, anything can happen."

Strandemo def. Schneider, 2-1

Thomas Strandemo of Delano had to rally a few times but held on to defeat David Schneider of Albany.

They each won three holes on the front — Strandemo prevailed on Nos. 3 (par), 6 (birdie) and 8 (par) while Schneider took Nos. 2 (birdie), 4 (par) and 9 (par).

Schneider won No. 10 with par to regain the lead, but Strandemo held racking up wins on No. 11 with birdie, No. 14 with birdie and No. 16 with eagle to post a 2-1 victory.

Israelson def. Lindberg, 3-1

In a battle between Andrews, Israelson broke out of a nine-hole stretch without a win by taking the last four holes of the match.

Israelson won the first hole with a birdie but Lindberg quickly tied it with a par on No. 3. After halving the next five holes, Lindberg broke the ice with a par win on No. 9 to go 1-up.

Israelson ended his try spell with a par on No. 11 to tie the match up only to drop the next hole to Lindberg's birdie.

After swapping pars on No. 13, Israelson made his move, winning Nos. 14, 15, 16 and 17 — all with birdies — to win the match, 3-1.

Fudenberg def. Lensing, 1-up

Scott Fudenberg of Hastings knows how to win in style.

The 19-year-old chipped gave up a 1-up lead on 17 when his bogey allowed Danny Lensing to steal the hole with a par. That just set the stage for Fudenberg on 18, who chipped in from just off the green to birdie the hole and take the win 1-up.

"A little too close for comfort," Fudenberg said with a smile after his match.

Fudenberg's largest lead was 2-up. It happened twice, and the first one came with a birdie win on No. 8. Lensing answered right back with a par win at 9, but Fudenberg's birdie at 12 made it a 2-up advantage once again.

Things started to get away from him over the next few holes. Three bogeys over his final six holes allowed Lensing to rally for the tie, but Fudenberg could forget all about that after his flurry of a finish.

Stankey def. Johnson, 1-up

Paul Stankey's parents knew exactly how they could keep their son motivated in the classroom. Maintain a 4.0 GPA or no more golf.

"I really wanted to play golf," Stankey said with a laugh.

He can thank them for that now. Stankey, of Eden Prairie, is off to Yale in the Ivy League this fall to join the Bulldogs men's golf team and get a good education along the way. First, though, he'd like to win a Resorters title in his first time ever playing the tournament.

Stankey was 3-up after a par win on No. 10 but had to hold on against last year's men's runner-up in Lincoln Johnson. It came down to the final hole, but Johnson's missed putt from less than 10 feet on 18 allowed him to escape with the 1-up win.

"I just fought really hard," Stankey said. "I didn't come out of the gates strong, but it was a grind. It was up and down, fight for par. I was happy with my mental game. I stayed in the moment and a putt finally dropped for me at 17, and I hit a really good drive at 18."

The putt on 17 came from about 25 feet.

"Then Lincoln dropped probably a 20 footer on top of me," Stankey said. "That was pretty fun. Lincoln is a great player, good guy too."

Stankey's reward is a matchup against Alec Heinen on Friday. The two played in the same group on Thursday, but this will be the first time they have faced each other head to head.

"He's a good player," Stankey said. "It will be a good test. It's going to be fun."

A. Heinen def. Schmitz, 2-1

The match between Alec Heinen of Edmond, Oklahoma and Michael Schmitz of Bloomington boiled down to six holes.

Heinen won Nos. 4 (par), 6 (birdie), 11 (birdie) and 17 (par) while Schmitz won Nos. 7 (birdie) and 14 (birdie).

They tied on the other 12 holes, which gave Heinen a 2-1 victory.

MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

FRIDAY PAIRINGS

LEFT BRACKET

FIRST TEE - 1:24 p.m. - Brian Choe vs. Grady Meyer; Jacques Wilson vs. Thomas Strandemo

RIGHT BRACKET

FIRST TEE - 1:36 p.m. - Andrew Israelson vs. Scott Fudenberg; Paul Stankey vs. Alec Heinen