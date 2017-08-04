Resorters: Heavy hitters remain in Men's Execs

Here's a look at how all eight winners got to this point.

Petersen def. Cattoor, 2-1

Andy Petersen shot a 68 in qualifying on Monday, but he knew that wouldn't mean much once match play started.

"Each of the last two days, it's been a little more of a struggle than it was in the qualifying round," Petersen said on Thursday. "I played a little bit better today than I did yesterday, but it was still a struggle. I got off to a good start and then reeled off four bogeys in a row and was one down before you knew it."

That stretch of four straight bogeys came from holes 8 through 11. He bounced back with a birdie win on No. 12 against Justin Cattoor, but was one down again after another bogey on 13.

Cattoor was able to pounce on some of Petersen's mistakes, but it worked the other way down the stretch. Two bogeys for Cattoor on 16 and 17 proved costly as Petersen parred both holes to take the match.

"That's the way it goes," Petersen said. "I'm going to need to get better here quick if I'm going to survive much further, but I was able to survive a couple rounds. Justin was an awesome guy to play with. He wasn't at his best either. He's a good player."

Up next for Petersen is a matchup against Nick Paulsen, a guy he knows well after battles with him in the past. It's a talented field left standing, including a matchup between Schomer and Tim Peterson on Friday that the whole division will be keeping an eye on.

"This is awesome," Petersen said. "I get to play Nick tomorrow. We've played a couple times. He's a great guy, so we're going to have a good day. I'm glad I'm far, far away from that Daryl and Tim match. Let them go beat each other up."

Paulsen def. Heimsness, 2-1

After halving the first hole, Nick Paulson parred No. 2 for a win and never relinquished the lead, eliminating Eric Heimsness with a 2-1 win.

Paulson stayed 1-up until No. 8, where he beat Heimsness' bogey with a par to stretch it to 2-up. On the back nine, the two competitors went back and forth with wins on every other hole — Heimsness won with a par on No. 10 and a bogey on 14, while Paulson took Nos. 12 and 16 with a birdie and a bogey, respectively, and ended it after halving 17.

Wanous def. Nygaard, 1-up

Mark Wanous and Troy Nygaard played a full 18-hole round in their match Thursday afternoon. Wanous shot 8-over and Nygaard shot 9-over, and that stroke turned out to be the difference as Wanous won the match, 1-up.

Nygaard, the 13th seed, parred No. 2 and birdied No. 4 for wins, but Wanous doubled his front-nine tally with wins on Nos. 1, 3, 6 and 8, all pars.

Across the road, Nygaard had four wins to Wanous' three, but Wanous' par win on 18 was enough to secure the win by the narrowest of margins, 1-up.

Bisson def. Klein, 19-holes

Dan Klein got into some tree trouble on the first playoff hole against Chad Bisson on Thursday, and Bisson was there to take advantage.

His par on No. 1 sealed a hard-fought victory in 19 holes.

"I felt pretty good," Bisson said. "My driver, I probably hit it the best I have all week. Got a little loose with my putter the last few holes. Let him back in with that, but he played really well on the back. It could have gone either way."

Bisson was 3-up through 13 before a couple bogeys on 15 and 16 cemented Klein's comeback after three straight wins of birdie, par, par. The two split the next two holes as Bisson's bogey on 18 allowed Klein to force the playoff.

"It's a good division," Bisson said. "There's good talent in it, so this has been a lot of fun."

This is Bisson's third time golfing the Resorters. He made it as far as the semifinals a year ago. He'll try to get back there and take things even further this time around.

"I just try to go out and play my best golf every day," Bisson said. "Try not to worry about who I'm playing. It would be great to win it, but I just try to play each hole at a time and go from there."

Schomer def. Tax, 3-2

Daryl Schomer and Steve Tax have known each other since they were kids, but this is the first time they have ever played each other at the Resorters.

The two coaches for the College of Saint Benedict women's golf team battled back and forth through much of the day before Schomer finished strong for a 3-2 win.

It came on the back of three straight wins from 12 through 14. The first of those came by a birdie before two pars gave him some breathing room. Schomer finished things off on 15 and 16 as the two halved those holes with a par and a birdie.

T. Peterson def. Eidsvold, 4-3

The clash between Tim Peterson of Forest Lake and Brian Eidsvold of Alexandria was a dogfight — until the final hour holes. That's when Peterson took control of the match and rode to a 4-3 win.

Both golfers won two holes on the front — Peterson with pars on Nos. 5 and 8, and Eidsvold with a birdie on No. 4 and a par on No. 9.

Both golfers went bogey, par on Nos. 10 and 11 before Peterson's exploded for wins on Nos. 12 (birdie), 13 (par), 14 (birdie) and 15 (par) to put a sudden end to the match.

"It was close all the way until the end," said Peterson. "I struggled on the front but I was more in control of my golf ball on the back nine."

Although Peterson has entered a couple big state amatuer tournaments this summer, he's not entirely pleased with how things are going out on the course. "Lately, my game hasn't been so good," he said.

One factor that motivates Peterson is his father-in-law, Dick Lasch, a long-time Resorters' competitor who became the youngest Resorters player to win the Executive Division at the age of 53. Peterson happens to be 53 this year and is aiming to tie it.

He'll have to get by Daryl Schomer first. The two have locked horns before. "We've had some good matches," Peterson said. "I'll have to play well against him."

Cliff def. Hagen, 1-up

The 19th seed in the Men's Executive Division, Brian Cliff is still alive after managing another upset Thursday, this time over third seeded Al Hagen. The two men each won three holes on the back, so the difference in the match came on the front.

Hagen was 2-up after three holes, securing par wins on Nos. 1 and 3, but Cliff answered with a par win on No. 4, a birdie win on 5 and a par win on eight to take the lead, 1-up.

On the back, each time Hagen evened the match, Cliff would answer two holes later. Hagen won with a par on No. 10, Cliff birded on 12 to regain the lead. Hagen beat Cliff's bogey with a par a hole later, but Cliff returned the favor on No. 15 and the pattern repeated itself on Nos. 16 and 18, but that time Cliff's par secured the 1-up victory.

Grossman def. Johnson, 1-up

Brent Grossman watched a 1-up lead disappear on 17 after a birdie from Jeff Johnson, only to see that lead return on the most important hole.

Johnson opened the door on 18 with a bogey, and Grossman sealed the deal by picking up the par. It was part of a match where neither player led by more than two holes.

Grossman shot 38 on the front and led by two before Johnson answered with a birdie on 10 and a par on 13 to even things up. The next win came at 15 with a par for Grossman. That was enough to help him secure the win through 18.

MEN'S EXECUTIVE CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY PAIRINGS

LEFT BRACKET - FIRST TEE - 1 P.M. - Andy Peterson vs. Nick Paulsen; Mark Wanous vs. Chad Bisson

RIGHT BRACKET

1:30 p.m. - Daryl Schomer vs. Tim Peterson; Brian Cliff vs. Brent Grossman