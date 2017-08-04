Resorters: Two former champs ousted in Masters Division

But two other dominating forces in the division were eliminated. Dave Harris of Alexandria, a two-time champion in the Senior Men's Division and the 2014 Masters Division champ, was ousted by the number four seed, David Lee of Waukegan, Illinois. And George Cliff, a six-time champion in two other divisions, was toppled by Blanchard.

The other Masters' semifinalist is Larry Petersen of Albert Lea, who survived the division's toughest battle of the day — an 18-hole nail-biter against the number-three seed, Steve Tessmer of Hood, Oregon.

The final four will tee it up today at 12:12 p.m. from No. 1. The winners will advance to the championship that starts at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Here are the highlights from Thursday's matches:

Elton def. Pike, 6-5

Clayton Pike of Billings, Montana was doing OK against last year's champ. He won the first hole with par and lost just one hole through the first six, thanks to a double-bogey on No.4. The match was all square.

But things went quickly downhill for Pike after that. Elton took No. 7 with bogey, No. 9 with par and No. 10 with par to go 3-up.

Elton didn't let up, winning the next three holes with bogey, par, birdie to coast to a 6-4 victory.

Lee def. Harris, 4-3

Five wins on the front nine carried Lee to a 4-3 win. Harris had trouble from the get-go, losing the first two holes with bogeys. Harris' par took No. 3, but Lee won Nos. 4 and 5 with bogey, birdie to go 3-up.

Harris made par to halve the next hole but fell four behind on No. 7 when he couldn't match Lee's par.

Harris mounted a rally with wins on Nos. 9 and 10, thanks to a par and a bogey, but Lee squelched the comeback with par wins on Nos. 11 and 12 to go up by four. They halved the next three holes, which preserved a 4-3 win for Lee.

Blanchard def. Cliff, 5-4

Cliff could not get anything rolling against Blanchard. He won just one hole on the front — a par on No. 8 — and was hindered by five bogeys and a double-bogey. Blanchard, meanwhile, notched five wins, Nos. 2, 4, 5, 7 and 9, highlighted by two birdies and three pars.

Things didn't get much better for Cliff when they crossed the road to the back. He won the par-5 No. 12 with par but Blanchard held firm, winning No. 13 with par and No. 14 with birdie to close out the match, 4-3.

Petersen def. Tessmer in 19

Petersen, the number six seed, upset Steve Tessmer by staying close throughout the whole match; he didn't have a lead until No. 15.

On the front, Tessmer won Nos. 3, 4 and 8 with pars. Petersen won two holes — No. 5 with par and No. 9 with birdie — and trailed by one at the turn.

Petersen knotted things up with a par win on No. 10 but lost the next hole to Tessmer's par. After swapping pars on Nos. 12 and 13, Petersen turned the match around with back-to-back birdies on the next two holes to grab the lead.

Tessmer then staged his own turnaround, winning Nos. 16 and 17 with pars to take the lead for the third time. On No. 18, Tessmer had to settle for a bogey while Tessmer was looking at an eight-foot birdie try, so Tessmer gave him the putt, sending the match into overtime.

On No. 1, they both made the green in regulation but Tessmer hit his birdie try about eight feet past the hole and missed his next putt coming back. Petersen was faced with a 14-foot birdie putt and easily made par to get the win — not bad for a golfer who is having some physical problems.

"My back is sore," Petersen said after the match. "I can hardly get out of bed. But I hit it good with my driver today. It was a back-and-forth match all the way."

Petersen said he's locked horns with his semifinal opponent, Blanchard, many times over the years. Who holds the edge?

"Well, Nordy is younger and it's his home course," Petersen said. "But I'll give it my best shot."

FRIDAY PAIRINGS

FIRST TEE - 12:12 p.m. - Dan Elton vs. David Lee; Norty Blanchard vs. Larry Petersen