Resorters: Two former champs vie for Women's Exec title

Betsy Aldrich of Minnetonka won the division in 2007 and is also a two-time champion in the Women's Division (2008 and 2003). Jodi (Krafka) Sullivan also won the Women's Division twice — 1985 and 1987.

The two don't recall playing against each other in past Resorters — they may have played in different brackets — but they know of each other's prowess on the course and are looking forward to a close match on Saturday. The championship will tee off at 1 p.m. from No. 1.

Here's how Aldrich and Sullivan survived yesterday's semifinals:

Aldrich def. Yoder, 4-3

As she did in the opening round, Aldrich jumped out to an early lead, taking the first two holes with par, bogey against Sandra Yoder of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

After halving the next three holes, Aldrich widened her lead to 3-up with a par win on No. 6. Yoder fought back with a par win on the Minnesota green, No. 7, but lost ground on No. 9 when Aldrich was able to make par.

Trailing by three at the turn, Yondra matched Aldrich's bogey on No. 10 and cut the lead to two with a par on No. 11, but it proved to be the closest she would come. Aldrich won the par-5 12th with birdie, matched Yoder's pars on the next two holes and sealed a 4-3 win by taking No. 15 with par.

Aldrich, who has been playing some steady golf this tournament, credits a change in her game. "I switched to cross-handed putting this year and it has really helped," she said.

Sullivan def. Syverson, 1-up

Sullivan's match took a bit longer to decide. She had to go the full distance against Nancy Syverson of Alexandria.

Syverson, the number three seed, won the first hole with par but Sullivan countered with a par win on No. 2.

Both golfers settled for bogey on the next two holes before Sullivan won No. 5 with bogey. After swapping pars on Nos. 6 and 7, Syverson drew even with a bogey win on No. 8.

The back nine bounced around a bit — Sullivan won No. 10 with par, Syverson took No. 11 with par and Sullivan's par was good enough to win No. 12.

After halving the par-3 13th hole, Sullivan went 2-up with a par on No. 14. Syverson hung tough, however, winning Nos. 16 and 17 to tie the match for the third time. On the final hole in regulation, Sullivan made par while Syverson's bogie ended the match.

SATURDAY CHAMPIONSHIP

FIRST TEE - 1 p.m. - Betsy Aldrich vs. Jodi Sullivan