Resorters: Can Janu finally summit Women's leaderboard?

She'll match up against third seeded Sophia Yoemans, who cruised to a 6-5 win over Olivia Klefsaas Thursday afternoon.

The matchup at the top of the bracket was a battle between Herzogs, and Maddie, the top seed, bested her cousin, Stephanie, in a 2-up, 18-hole win.

Alejandra Arellano also made reservations in the semifinals, topping Leah Herzog 1-up after a full 18-hole round.

Here's a closer look at each of the quarterfinal matches.

M. HERZOG DEF. S. HERZOG, 2-UP

Stephanie was a little rusty out of the gate, and Maddie took advantage by going par-birdie-bogey for wins on the first three holes. Stephanie stopped the streak with a birdie on No. 4, but still found herself with a deficit of two. The cousins each parred the rest of the front nine before Stephanie took the lead with par wins on Nos. 11 and 12.

Maddie took advantage of a Stephanie bogey on 13 to take a 1-up lead, and Stephanie desperately needed a win to draw even.

After halving 14-17, Maddie didn't leave any doubt on the final hole by finishing the par-4 in three strokes to win the hole and the match, 2-up.

ARELLANO DEF. L. HERZOG, 1-UP

Arellano's three wins to Leah Herzog's two on the back nine was the difference in the match, as the two each won three holes on the front.

With two holes to go, Arellano was 2-up and Herzog needed wins on Nos. 17 and 18 to force extra holes. She got the first with a par on 17, but both of the quarterfinalists parred on No. 18 to give the win to Arellano.

Much like her sister in the other matchup in the group, Herzog had a tough start. She double bogeyed Nos. 1 and 3 and bogeyed 2. Luckily for her, Arellano also doubled on 3 and was only 2-up after three holes.

On Nos. 5-8, Herzog took three out of four by going par-bogey-par-par to Arellano's bogey-par-bogey-bogey. At the turn, the match was all square.

Herzog won par-3 Nos. 13 and 17, but Arellano beat it with wins on 14, 15 and 16 with par-par-birdie to advance.

JANU DEF. ELDRED, 3-2

Janu controlled her match against Eldred by finishing plus-3 after 16 holes for a 3-2 win.

Her opponent, Eldred, couldn't score a birdie or keep up with Janu's pars, as she fell to a plus-6 finish.

Janu won Nos. 2, 9, 10, 12 and 15 with pars and No. 8 with a birdie, while Eldred had par wins on Nos. 4, 5 and 13.

Janu hopes to reach her fourth straight title match by defeating Sophia Yoemans in the semifinals today. They tee off on No. 1 at 12:36.

YOEMANS DEF. KLEFSAAS, 6-5

Yoemans made quick work of her match Thursday afternoon, winning nine of 13 holes to top Olivia Klefsaas, 6-5.

It was Klefsaas who took the first lead, as she birdied Nos. 1 and 2 to go 2-up, but Yoemans came back quickly with par wins on 3 and 4. After Klefsaas got the lead back with a par on No. 5, Yoemans answered with a vengeance. She rattled of seven straight wins — pars on Nos. 5-10, a birdie on 11 and a bogey on 12 — before a tie on No. 13 ended the match.

FRIDAY PAIRINGS - Tee time - Hole 1, 12:36 - Maddie Herzog vs. Alejandra Arellano; Jenna Janu vs. Sophia Yoemans