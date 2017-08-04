Resorters: Defending Senior Men's champ dethroned

The other three matches featured a J.T. Johnson 1-up win in 19 holes, a close 2-1 decision in Steve Herzog's favor over Tom Ryan and a 4-3 Chris Haugen win over Pete Rockers.

Here's a deeper look into how the matches went.

VANYO DEF. MATTSON, EXTRA HOLES

Vanyo and Mattson went back and forth the whole way, but it was Vanyo who took the cake on the 19th hole to advance to the semifinals.

Mattson was the first to go 1-up as Vanyo bogeyed on No. 2 while Mattson parred, but they switched roles on the next hole to square it back up. After halving Nos. 4 and 5, Mattson secured par wins on 6 and 7 to go 2-up, which would be the biggest lead of the entire match.

Mattson bogeyed the par-4 eighth hole, allowing Vanyo to come back within one with par, and it stayed that way until the 13th.

Again, bogeys were daggers, but this time it was Mattson who gave two holes away in a row and Vanyo took a 1-up lead. The two then tied Nos. 15 and 16 before Mattson came back even with a par win on 17.

After halving 18, Vanyo secured the win on the 19th hole of the duel.

S. HERZOG DEF. RYAN, 2-1

While the Vanyo-Mattson matchup was decided by beating bogeys, Steve Herzog had to birdie to get a lead against Tom Ryan.

But that's what he did. Back-to-back birdies on Nos. 6 and 7 gave Herzog his first lead, 1-up, after Ryan picked up a par win on the par-4 fourth hole. Both men achieved par on 8 and 9, and Herzog retained his lead into the turn.

Ryan used five strokes on the par-4 Nos. 10 and 11, allowing Herzog to stretch out to a comfortable 3-up lead. The two halved 12 and 13 and Ryan won 14 with a par, and from there Herzog matched Ryan's pars on Nos. 15-17 to take the 2-1 win.

In the semifinals, Herzog is scheduled to face Rick Vanyo. Tee time is at 12:24 from No. 1.

JOHNSON DEF. EMPANGER, EXTRA HOLES

J.T. Johnson won a nailbiter to knock off second seeded Jon Empanger in the third matchup of Thursday afternoon's senior men's division play.

Johnson was 1-up into the turn, but Empanger had par wins on Nos. 10 and 13 and took a 1-up lead into hole 18 — a hole Johnson needed to win to stay alive and force extras.

He did just that by sinking a birdie on 18 to beat Empanger's par.

On the first extra hole, No. 1, Johnson drove the green while Empanger was about 25 feet out. Empanger chipped on but missed his birdie putt, which handed the match to Johnson.

"I played pretty well," said Empanger, who was plus-1 on the day. "But it just wasn't enough."

HAUGEN DEF. ROCKERS, 4-3

In a battle of consistency, third seeded Chris Haugen had the edge in a 4-3 win over the sixth seed, Pete Rockers.

Par was enough for Haugen to take wins on four of the first five holes, as Rockers bogeyed Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 5. He birdied No. 2, though, to keep Haugen's lead to 3-up.

Rockers was able to close it to 1-up by the turn with par wins on Nos. 6 and 7 and a birdie on 9, while Haugen had a birdie win of his own on No. 8.

On the back nine, it was all Haugen, as he cruised for three wins — a birdie on No. 10, a par on 13 and an eagle to cap off the win on14.

FRIDAY PAIRINGS - FIRST TEE - 12:24 p.m. - Rick Vanyo vs. Steve Herzog; J.T. Johnson vs. Chris Haugen