Resorters: Juniors play resumes today

Junior 13-15

Carson Herron cruised through his qualifying round, carding a 74 to take the No. 1 seed. On his way to the semifinals, he beat Dylan Nelko of Plymouth and Sam Geller of St. Cloud.

His opponent today is Gabe McKeown, who made the trip from Lenexa, Kansas. After qualifying with an 82 to lock up the fourth seed, McKeown topped No. 13 Dominic Wilson 2-1 and No. 5 Ciara O'Connor 5-4.

The other 13-15 semifinal matchup is between two Chaska natives, No. 7 Blake Stedronsky and No. 3 Davis Johnson. Stedronsky submitted a 75 in his qualifying round and went through No. 10 Drew Swedberg of Alex and No. 15 Preslee Yoder of Chattanooga, Tennessee, while Johnson defeated 14th-seeded Thomas Gogel of Mission Hills, Kansas and Cole Harste, the sixth seed.

Junior 10-12

Alexandria's Bennett Olsen posted a qualifying score of 42, but his defending champion label earned him the top seed.

He beat eighth seeded Charlie Moen of Morris 2-up to advance to the semis.

Olsen's opponent, Christian Lillehaugen, is the fourth seed. Lillehaugen qualified with a score of 40 and beat Edina's Charlie Moen 2-1.

Carver Larson, of Alexandria, carded the best qualifying score of 41 to get the second seed. In his opening round match, he defeated Colton Cavers, also of Alexandria, by a narrow 4-2 decision.

Larson's semifinal opponent will be Zachary Stennes, the sixth seed from Minnetonka. Stennes advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Eagan's Tyler Wanous.

FRIDAY PAIRINGS

JUNIOR 13-15 DIVISION

FIRST TEE - Noon - Carson Herron vs. Gabe McKeown; Blake Stedronsky vs. David Johnson

JUNIOR 10-12

10TH TEE - 9:09 a.m. - Bennett Olsen vs. Christian Lillehaugen; Carver Larson vs. Zachary Stennes