Resorters: Top seeds flex their muscle in Masters

"By the time I did, they said I was on a waiting list," Elton said. "I got a call from the pro just last week, and he said, 'You're in if you want it.' I said, 'Yeah, I want it.' "

Now that he's here, he's thrilled to get the chance to defend his title.

Elton still works as an architect, so he only gets out a couple times a week on his home course. He felt his game was rounding into form over the last couple weeks, and it showed on Wednesday as he opened up match play with a 5-4 win over Gene Seashore.

"I played solid," Elton said. "Hit the driver pretty well. Didn't make too many mistakes and got a couple birdies to go down."

Elton has two goals this week. There's no doubt he wants to add another Resorters title to his name, but he's going to enjoy the process no matter what the outcome is.

"I think you always come in wanting to win," Elton said. "That's the mindset. I know there's a lot of good players out here, and it's a fun tournament. Fun guys, so it's a combination of you want to play as well as you can, and it's always a gas to play here."

Up next for Elton is a matchup with Resorters veteran Clayton Pike on Thursday when the Masters Division gets going at noon. Here's a closer look at how all of the remaining quarterfinalists got to this point.

Elton def. Seashore, 5-4

Elton built an early lead against Seashore and never looked back in their opening match.

His par win on the second hole was the first of three straight par wins to go 3-up. He added a birdie win at No. 8 to add to his lead.

After the turn, Elton used another birdie win at 11 to take a five-hole advantage before Seashore struck for his first win of the day with a birdie at the par five 12th. He couldn't build on that as Elton took No. 13 with a par and the two halved 14 with pars to end things early.

Pike def. Eidsvold, 1-up

Pike, who makes the tournament every year from Billings, Montana, went down to the wire with Alexandria's Tom Eidsvold before snagging a 1-up victory.

Things were all square going into No. 17, but that's where Pike earned a par win as Eidsvold opened the door with a bogey. Pike forced him to make birdie on 18 to extend the match, and it didn't happen as both parred to seal Pike's win.

Eidsvold led at the turn by one. Pike responded by grabbing three quick wins - at 10 with a par and on Nos. 12 and 14 with birdies on the par fives. Eidsvold sandwiched a birdie win in between there on the par three 13th. He evened things up with a par win on 16, but Pike had a little more closing power.

Lee def. Obele, 4-3

David Lee of Waukegan, Illinois used a five-hole stretch on the back to take three holes and distance himself from Becker's Gary Obele in a 4-3 final.

Lee was up two at the turn after par wins on Nos. 8 and 9. He extended it to 4-up with a par win at 11 and 12 before Obele got just his second win of the day on No. 13 with a par. Obele needed things to go his way to extend the match, but Lee finished things off with a birdie win on 15.

Harris def. Keeley, 2-1

Three-time champion Dave Harris of Alexandria kept his visions of a fourth Resorters title alive with a 2-1 win over Pete Keeley on Wednesday.

Harris needed strong play on the back nine to get it done. Keeley's birdie win on No. 7 put him up two before Harris struck with a par win on No. 8.

That got him rolling. He parred 10 to pull even with Keeley and added a birdie win on No. 12 to get his first lead. Harris never gave it back as his par wins on Nos. 13 and 15 were enough to get the job done and move to the quarterfinals.

Blanchard def. Vipond, 4-3

The masters medalist from qualifying lived up to his billing on Wednesday as Norty Blanchard won a 4-3 match against Tom Vipond.

Blanchard didn't waste time setting the tone. He birdied No. 1 to take the early advantage and added par wins on Nos. 3 and 4. Vipond's first win came by par on No. 7 as the two made the turn with Blanchard holding a 2-up lead.

It took until the 11th before a par win moved Blanchard to 3-up. Vipond got one back with a birdie win at 12, but it wasn't enough as Blanchard went par, birdie on 13 and 14 to help finish things off a hole later.

Cliff def. Johnson, 2-up

If Blanchard is going to get his first championship, he's going to have to go through a six-time champ to get it done.

Mankato's George Cliff made sure of that by edging Randy Johnson 2-up on Wednesday.

Cliff waited until the last two holes to seal the deal after Johnson slipped up with bogeys on 17 and 18. Cliff was there to pounce as his par wins gave him both holes and the win in a match that was within one all afternoon until those final two holes.

Tessmer def. Way, 2-1

Steve Tessmer closed the way he wanted to on Wednesday by taking two of the last three holes to finish off Ron Way in a tight 2-1 match.

Things were all square after Way's par win at 14. Tessmer didn't dwell on that previous bogey as he birdied No. 15 to retake the 1-up advantage. Both players bogeyed 16, but Tessmer's par win at 17 put things away.

Petersen def. Riesberg, 4-3

Larry Petersen of Albert Lea was on his game early and used that to move on with a 4-3 win over Ken Riesberg of Mesa, Arizona.

Riesberg struck first with a birdie win on No. 2, but Petersen put together three straight par wins on Nos. 3-5 to steal the lead. A couple more pars at 7 and 8 gave him a 3-up lead at the turn.

Once on the back, Petersen extended his lead even further with a par on 11. Riesberg's second birdie of the day on 12 gave him the hole and one last chance, but Petersen's bogey on 15 was enough to grab the hole and the match early.

THURSDAY PAIRINGS

FIRST TEE - Noon - Dan Elton vs. Clayton Pike; David Lee vs. Dave Harris

12:09 p.m. - Norty Blanchard vs. George Cliff; Steve Tessmer vs. Larry Petersen