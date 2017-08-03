Resorters: Top qualifiers move on in Men's Executive

Daryl Schomer of St. Cloud, a three-time champ in the division who had the second best qualifying round of 73, took just 10 holes to dispatch his opponent.

Medalist Andy Petersen of Albert Lea, who qualified with a 68, rode to a 4-3 victory — as did Al Hagen of Harrisburg, South Dakota, who had a qualifying round of 73.

The fourth-place finisher in qualifying, Mark Wanous of Eagan, had a little harder time of it, battling through 16 holes.

Also, Jeff Johnson of Chaska, the division's champion three years ago, is still in the hunt.

The "Sweet 16" survivors will go at it again today, starting at 1:12 p.m. from the No. 1 tee.

Petersen def. Stewart, 4-3

Starting from No. 10, both Petersen and Tim Stewart of St. Paul got off to a somewhat sluggish start. Petersen went bogey, par, bogey, bogey while Stewart managed to go bogey, par, par, birdie, which put him 2-up after four.

Petersen settled down after that, carding three straight pars, which earned him a win on No. 16 to draw within one.

Both golfers bogeyed No. 17 before Petersen tied the match with a par on No. 18.

After crossing the road and swapping bogeys on No. 1, Petersen started to heat up. He took No. 2 with par, won No. 4 with birdie and went 3-up with a par on No. 5. Petersen ended the match with flair — an eagle on No. 6 to close out a 4-3 victory.

Cattoor def. Olsen, 5-4

A hot start helped Justin Cattoor of Rosemount get by Chris Olsen.

With the match beginning on No. 10, Cattoor notched two quick wins with a par and birdie. Olsen fought back with a birdie win on No. 12 and a par win on No. 13. The momentum continued to shift back and forth with Cattoor taking No. 14 with par and Olson winning No. 15 with par.

With the match even, Cattoor took command with three straight wins — par, par, bogey — to take a 3-up lead at the turn and added another birdie win on No. 1 to go 4-up. Olsen stopped the siege with a par on No. 2 but Cattoor kept on coming, winning Nos. 3 and 4 with pars and then matching Olsen's par on No. 5 to nail down a 5-4 victory.

Heimsness def. Flannery, 7-6

Eric Heimsness of Woodbury was on fire against Taylor Flannery of Chaska.

He opened the match with five straight birdies, winning four of the holes, and his par on No. 15 put him 5-up. Both golfers parred the next two holes before Heimsness added another par win on No. 18.

After nine holes of play, Heimsness was 5-under par.

After crossing the road to No. 1, Heimsness cooled down with a double-bogey but recovered quickly to take the next two holes with a birdie and a par to notch a convincing 7-6 win. On the day, Heimsness was 4-under par.

Paulsen def. Raymond, 6-5

Nick Paulsen of Alexandria felt comfortable on his home course against Matt Raymond of Elk River. He won five of the first nine holes, highlighted by par wins on Nos. 11, 15 and 18. Raymond eked out just one win, a birdie on No. 12 and trailed by four at the turn.

Raymond tried to get back in it with another birdie win on No. 2 but Paulsen wasn't about to let this one slip away. He nailed three straight pars, all winners, to close out the match, 6-5.

Wanous def. Petersen, 3-2

Two big streaks lifted Mark Wanous of Eagan over Tony Petersen of Denver, Colorado.

Wanous won No. 11 and 12 with a birdie and par, and put together a string of four wins on Nos. 4, 5, 6 and 7, highlighted by a birdie on the Minnesota green.

Petersen, meanwhile, scratched out three wins — pars on Nos. 10 and 15 and a nifty birdie on No. 1 but after Wanous' big streak, he lost the match, 3-2.

Nygaard def. Vetsch, 6-4

Troy Nygaard of Maple Grove didn't make many mistakes against Jerry Vetsch of Becker. In fact, just two miscues cost him holes — bogeys on No. 12 and 16.

With the match starting from the back nine, Nygaard won five holes — No. 11, 13, 14, 17 and 18, all with pars, and held a three-hole lead at the turn.

After swapping pars on No. 1, Nygaard closed out the match in dramatic fashion, taking the next three holes with birdie, birdie, par to coast to a 6-4 win.

Bisson def. C. Johnson, 1-up

Chad Bisson of Woodbury held off a late charge from Chad Johnson of Burnsville to eke out a 1-up win.

The lead bounced around in the first nine holes, which began on the back nine. Johnson won three holes, Nos. 11, 13 and 15 with pars while Bisson won five, Nos. 10, 12, 14, 17 and 18 with four pars and a birdie.

Holding a two-hole lead at the turn, Bisson appeared to be in command when he won Nos. 2 and 3 with pars to go 4-up.

Johnson wasn't done yet, though. He put together three straight wins on Nos. 6, 7 and 8, going birdie, par, birdie to pull within one and take the match to the final hole in regulation. Both men parred the hole to give Bisson the victory.

Klein def. Good, 3-2

Dan Klein of Phoenix, Arizona built a two-hole lead over the first nine holes that helped him slip by Alexandria's Matt Good.

Starting from No. 10, Klein's early wins came on Nos. 12, 13, 16 and 17, all pars. Good only won two holes — Nos. 14, a birdie, and 18, a par, and trailed by two at the turn.

Klein ramped up the pressure with par wins on Nos. 1 and 2 to go 4-up and added another big par win on No. 4.

Good rallied back, however, winning Nos. 5 and 6 with a par and an eagle. But Good could only match Klein's par on No. 7, which gave Klein a 3-2 win.

Schomer def. Heimerman, 8-7

Schomer was a birdie machine against Tom Heimerman of Woodbury. He birdied four holes in the match — Nos. 11, 15, 16 and 1. Oh, and for good measure, he threw in an eagle on No. 13.

Heimerman couldn't stop the barrage and the match was over after 10 holes. On the day, Schomer was 6-under par.

Tax def. Stout, 1-up

Steve Tax of Sartell kept grinding away against Breton Stout of Cloris, California; he didn't take the lead until the ninth hole of the match.

Starting from the back nine, Stout won No. 10 with birdie and his bogey was good enough to take No. 14. Tax won the next hole with a par and another par on No. 17 evened the match. It took a birdie on No. 18 to put Tax in the lead.

After crossing the road, Tax put together a pivotal streak, winning Nos. 1, 2 and 3 with par, birdie, par to go 4-up. Stout was a battler. He won Nos. 4, 6 and 8 to slice the lead to one.

Both golfers had to settle for bogey on the last hole, which preserved a 1-up lead for Tax.

Peterson def. Banyai, 5-4

Tim Peterson of Forest Lake took advantage of some miscues by Shawn Banyai of Minnetrista in the last five holes of the match to ride to a 5-4 win.

Starting on the back nine, Peterson won four holes — Nos. 11, 16, 17 and 18, thanks to three pars and a birdie. Banyai, meanwhile, won two holes, Nos. 12 and 14, with par and trailed by two at the turn.

All but one of the next five holes belonged to Peterson. He won Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 5 with a bogey and three pars. Banyai won No. 3 with a bogey but it wasn't nearly enough and the match ended after 14 holes.

Eidsvold def. Kowalcyzk, 5-3

Alexandria's Brian Eidsvold sizzled on the front nine, winning six holes, two on birdies. His opponent, Chris Kowalcyzk of Plymouth managed just one win, a birdie on No. 12, and found himself down by five at the turn.

Kowalcyzk mounted a comeback, winning Nos. 1 and 2 with bogey, birdie but Eidsvold's par on the next hole put him 4-up. Kowalcyzk won No. 4 to pull within three but that proved to be his last hurrah. Eidsvold won Nos. 5 and 6 with par, bogey to seal a 5-3 win.

Hagen def. Bloedorn, 4-3

Al Hagen of Harrisburg, South Dakota took a 2-up lead after nine holes and held on to defeat Brett Bloedorn, 4-3.

Starting on No. 10, Hagen won three holes — Nos. 11, 12 and 16 with two birdies and a par. Bloedorn won just one hole, No. 13 with a birdie.

After crossing the road, Hagen struck first with a birdie win on No. 1 to go 3-up. Bloedorn made a match of it by winning the next hole with par, but lost steam when Hagen took No. 3 with par. Bloedorn hung tough, however, winning the next hole with birdie to draw within two.

Hagen dashed any hopes of a comeback with par wins on Nos. 5 and 6 to end the match.

Cliff def. Marlow

Brian Cliff defeated Chad Marlow of Wichita, Kansas in Wednesday's opening round. Details of the match were unavailable because the scorecard wasn't turned in.

J. Johnson def. Wiens, 6-4

In a battle between Chaska golfers, Jeff Johnson started his match against Chris Wiens with the form that help him win the division's title in 2014. He won the first four holes with three pars and a birdie.

Wiens mounted a mini-comeback, taking Nos. 14 and 15 with par, birdie, but Johnson maintained his big lead with a par win on No. 16 and a bogey win on No. 18 to go 4-up at the turn.

Johnson kept the pressure on, taking No. 2 with a birdie and settled for ties on the next two holes before putting the match away, 6-4, with another birdie on No. 5.

Grossman def. Wills, 6-4

Brent Grossman of Carver didn't lose a hole against Darryl Wills of Chaska. There were, however, eight tied holes in the 14-hole match.

Starting from the back nine, Grossman won three holes through the first nine — Nos. 12, 17 and 18 by carding two birdies and a par. He took No. 1 with par to go 4-up, settled for par ties on the next two holes and then iced a 6-4 victory by winning Nos. 4 and 5.

MEN'S EXECUTIVE DIVISION

THURSDAY PAIRINGS

LEFT BRACKET - FIRST TEE - 1:12 p.m. - Andy Peterson vs. Justin Cattoor; Eric Heimsness vs. Nick Paulsen

1:21 p.m. - Mark Wanous vs. Troy Nygaard; Chad Bisson vs. Dan Klein

RIGHT BRACKET

1:30 p.m. - Daryl Schomer vs. Steve Tax; Tim Peterson vs. Brian Eidsvold

1:39 p.m. - Al Hagen vs. Brian Cliff; Jeff Johnson vs. Brent Grossman