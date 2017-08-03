Resorters: Defending champ rolls on in Junior 10-12

This year's medalist, however, didn't fare as well. Colton Cavers of Alexandria, who carded a 38 during qualifying, ran into some bogey and double-bogey trouble and was defeated by Carver Larson, also of Alexandria.

An odd stat from yesterday: All four golfers who took the first lead of the match ended up losing.

Joining Olsen and Larson in the "final four" are Zachary Stennes of Minnetonka and Christian Lillehaugen of Apple Valley. They have the day off today, Thursday, and will begin their semifinal matches on Friday starting from the 10th tee at 9:09 a.m.

Here's a recap of Wednesday's matches:

Olsen def. Hanson, 2-up

Beginning the match from the 10th tee, Charlie Hanson of Morris took the early lead with a double-bogey win on No. 10. Olsen drew even with a nifty birdie on the par-5 12th hole, but after halving No. 13 with bogeys, Hanson surged ahead again with a par on No. 14.

It proved to be his last hurrah. Olsen won No. 15 with par to tie it, settled for a bogey tie on No. 16 and then won the match in dramatic style — taking No. 17 with par and No. 18 with birdie to win 2-up.

Lillehaugen def. Moen, 2-1

Lillehaugen overcame a slow start to stop Charlie Moen of Edina.

Moen grabbed the first lead with a double-bogey on No. 10. Lillehaugen evened the match with a par win on No. 12 and forged ahead with a nice birdie on No. 13.

Moen fought back, winning the 14th hole with a par only to drop the next hole to Lillehaugen's par.

After both golfers bogeyed No. 16, Lillehaugen put the match away with a par win on No. 17.

Larson def. Cavers, 4-2

Things were looking bright for medalist Cavers when he won the first hole, No. 10, with a bogey.

But things went quickly downhill from there. Larson won No. 11 with a bogey and put together a four-hole winning streak on Nos. 13, 14, 15 and 16, highlighted by pars on Nos. 13 and 15, to seal a 4-2 victory.

Stennes def. Wanous, 2-1

The battle between Stennes and Tyler Wanous of Eagan began with solid pars on No. 10.

Wanous took the first lead with a bogey on the next hole but Stennes quickly knotted the match with a par on the long 12th hole.

Both golfers parred No. 13 and Stennes surged out front for the first time with another par win on No. 14.

Both golfers halved Nos. 15 and 16 with bogey, par before Stennes iced the match with a par on No. 17.

FRIDAY PAIRINGS

10th tee - 9:09 a.m. - Bennett Olsen vs. Christian Lillehaugen; Carver Larson vs. Zachary Stennes