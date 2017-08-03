Resorters: Medalist, former champ survive in Junior 13-15

The two others in the division's final four are Gabe McKeown of Lenexa, Kansas — the Junior 10-12 Division champion in 2014 — and Blake Stedronsky of Chaska.

They will have a day off today before teeing it up on Friday from the No. 1 tee at noon.

Here's a look back at Wednesday's action:

Herron def. Geller, 7-5

Starting from the 10th hole, Herron grabbed the first lead with a par. His opponent, Sam Geller of St. Cloud, kept it close by halving the next three holes, but then Herron went on a tear, winning Nos. 14, 15 and 16 with pars. Herron added another par win on No. 18 to go 5-up at the turn.

After halving Nos. 1 and 2, Herron put the match away early, winning the next two holes and sealing a 7-5 victory.

McKeown def. O'Connor, 5-4

McKeown built a solid lead on the first nine holes, winning Nos. 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 18, highlighted by three pars. O'Connor, meanwhile, won one hole, No. 17 with par, and trailed by five at the turn.

O'Connor played better on the front nine, winning Nos. 1 and 4 with pars, but McKeown also won two holes, Nos. 2 and 3 with pars, to maintain his five-hole lead. Both golfers settled for bogey on No. 5, which ended the match 5-4.

Stedronsky def. Yoder, 3-2

Although the match bounced back and forth in the beginning, Stedronsky prevailed in the later holes to edge Preslee Yoder of Chattanooga, Tennessee, 3-2.

With the match starting from No. 10, Stedronsky leaped into the lead with a bogey win on No. 10 and a birdie win on No. 11. Yoder rallied with a par win on the long 12th hole but Stedronsky took No. 14 with par to go 2-up.

Yoder stormed back with wins on Nos. 15 and 16, going birdie, bogey to tie it up. Stedronsky regained the lead with a par on the next hole but Yoder won No. 18 to deadlock the match at the turn.

That's when Stedronsky got to business, taking four holes, Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 6, with two birdies and two pars. Yoder meanwhile, managed just one win, a par on No. 4. Stedronsky, 3-up with three holes left to play, iced the victory by matching Yoder's par on No. 7.

Johnson def. Harste, 5-4

In one of the division's best played matches, Johnson blistered the course with six birdies and was 3-under par after 14 holes. His opponent, Cole Harste, delivered birdies on Nos. 13 and 2 but it wasn't enough.

The match was close in the early going. Harste won Nos. 10 and 13 with par, birdie while Johnson took Nos. 11 and 12 with birdie, par. Harste regained the lead with a par win on No. 14 but that's when Johnson started to sizzle, winning the next five holes to go 4-up.

Harste stopped the bleeding by matching Johnson's birdie on No. 2 and drew to within three with a par win on No. 3, but the rally fizzled when Johnson won Nos. 4 and 5 with a birdie and par to nail down a 5-4 win.

FRIDAY PAIRINGS

FIRST TEE - Noon - Carson Herron vs. Gabe McKeown; Blake Stedronsky vs. Davis Johnson