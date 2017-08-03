Search
    Resorters: Four battle for Women's Executive

    By Al Edenloff Today at 1:03 a.m.
    Nancy Syverson of Alexandria makes a nice chip onto the No. 5 green in her Women's Executive match against fellow Alexandrian, Jen Cavers. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press) 1 / 9
    Jen Cavers of Alexandria ran into some sand trouble near the No. 5 green in her match against Nancy Syverson in the Women's Executive Championship Wednesday. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press) 2 / 9
    Jennifer Anderson of Storden chips onto the No. 5 green in the Women's Executive Division first round action yesterday. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)3 / 9
    Sandra Yoder of Chattanooga, Tennessee rolls a put toward the cup on No. 5 in her Women's Executive Division match Wednesday. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)4 / 9
    Pam Marlow of Wichita, Kansas hits a fairway shot to the No. 5 green in opening round action of the Women's Executive Division. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)5 / 9
    Betsy Aldrich6 / 9
    Sandra Yoder7 / 9
    Jodi Sullivan8 / 9
    Nancy Syverson9 / 9

    Betsy Aldrich of Minnetonka is relishing the return of the Women's Executive Division.

    She won the division when it was last part of the Resorters Tournament 10 years ago and is off to a fast start this year, earning medalist honors in qualifying rounds and breezing to an 8-7 victory in yesterday's opening round.

    Three other quarterfinalists stand in her way — Jodi Sullivan, a 3-2 winner yesterday over two-time Resorters champion in the Women's Division, Connie Sornsin; Alexandria's Nancy Syverson who rolled to a 9-7 win; and Sandra Yoder of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who pulled off a 1-up win over Pam Marlow.

    The final four will tee it up from No. 1 at 12:54 p.m. today.

    Here's a look back at yesterday's matches.

    Aldrich def. Anderson, 8-7

    Aldrich wasted no time against Jennifer Anderson of Storden, winning the first four holes, highlighted by birdies on Nos. 1 and 4.

    After halving the next hole with par, Aldrich won No. 6 and 7 with pars to go 6-up.

    Both women halved Nos. 8 and 9 with par, bogey, before Aldrich put the match away with two quick par wins on the back nine to ice the match, 8-7.

    Yoder def. Marlow, 2-up

    In the division's closest contest, Yoder and Pam Marlow both won three holes on the front nine with Yoder making birdies on Nos. 2 and 7 along with par on No. 8, and Marlow taking Nos. 1, 4 and 9 with two pars and a bogey.

    Marlow moved into the lead for a third time with a par on No. 13 only to drop the next hole to Yoder's par. With the match dead even, they halved the next two holes with bogeys.

    Yoder regained the lead with a clutch par on No. 17 and put the match away with a par on No. 18 to win 2-up.

    Sullivan def. Sornsin, 3-2

    A slow start doomed Sornsin, the Women's Division champion in 2002 and 2004.

    After Sornsin won No. 1 with par, she ran into trouble and wasn't able to make par on the next four holes. Sullivan took advantage, winning Nos. 2, 3 and 4 with two pars and a birdie to go 2-up. She added another birdie win on No. 5 and went 4-up with a par on No. 7.

    Sornsin got back on track with a par win on No. 8 but trailed by three at the turn.

    Sornsin drew closer with a par on No. 10 but could only halve the next three holes and couldn't match Sullivan's birdie on No. 14.

    Sornsin took No. 15 with a par to close the gap to two, but Sullivan didn't fold. She won No. 16 with par to seal a 3-2 victory.

    Syverson def. Cavers, 9-7

    It just wasn't Jen Cavers day. She couldn't get anything going against fellow Alexandrian, Nancy Syverson, managing just two pars on the front nine. Syverson, meanwhile, won seven holes, highlighted by a birdie on No. 7.

    Nothing changed when they crossed the road. Syverson won Nos. 10 and 11 with pars to post a 9-7 win.

    THURSDAY PAIRINGS

    FIRST TEE - 12:54 p.m. - Betsy Aldrich vs. Sandra Yoder; Jodi Sullivan vs. Nancy Syverson

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
