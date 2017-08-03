Resorters: Four battle for Women's Executive

Three other quarterfinalists stand in her way — Jodi Sullivan, a 3-2 winner yesterday over two-time Resorters champion in the Women's Division, Connie Sornsin; Alexandria's Nancy Syverson who rolled to a 9-7 win; and Sandra Yoder of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who pulled off a 1-up win over Pam Marlow.

The final four will tee it up from No. 1 at 12:54 p.m. today.

Here's a look back at yesterday's matches.

Aldrich def. Anderson, 8-7

Aldrich wasted no time against Jennifer Anderson of Storden, winning the first four holes, highlighted by birdies on Nos. 1 and 4.

After halving the next hole with par, Aldrich won No. 6 and 7 with pars to go 6-up.

Both women halved Nos. 8 and 9 with par, bogey, before Aldrich put the match away with two quick par wins on the back nine to ice the match, 8-7.

Yoder def. Marlow, 2-up

In the division's closest contest, Yoder and Pam Marlow both won three holes on the front nine with Yoder making birdies on Nos. 2 and 7 along with par on No. 8, and Marlow taking Nos. 1, 4 and 9 with two pars and a bogey.

Marlow moved into the lead for a third time with a par on No. 13 only to drop the next hole to Yoder's par. With the match dead even, they halved the next two holes with bogeys.

Yoder regained the lead with a clutch par on No. 17 and put the match away with a par on No. 18 to win 2-up.

Sullivan def. Sornsin, 3-2

A slow start doomed Sornsin, the Women's Division champion in 2002 and 2004.

After Sornsin won No. 1 with par, she ran into trouble and wasn't able to make par on the next four holes. Sullivan took advantage, winning Nos. 2, 3 and 4 with two pars and a birdie to go 2-up. She added another birdie win on No. 5 and went 4-up with a par on No. 7.

Sornsin got back on track with a par win on No. 8 but trailed by three at the turn.

Sornsin drew closer with a par on No. 10 but could only halve the next three holes and couldn't match Sullivan's birdie on No. 14.

Sornsin took No. 15 with a par to close the gap to two, but Sullivan didn't fold. She won No. 16 with par to seal a 3-2 victory.

Syverson def. Cavers, 9-7

It just wasn't Jen Cavers day. She couldn't get anything going against fellow Alexandrian, Nancy Syverson, managing just two pars on the front nine. Syverson, meanwhile, won seven holes, highlighted by a birdie on No. 7.

Nothing changed when they crossed the road. Syverson won Nos. 10 and 11 with pars to post a 9-7 win.

THURSDAY PAIRINGS

FIRST TEE - 12:54 p.m. - Betsy Aldrich vs. Sandra Yoder; Jodi Sullivan vs. Nancy Syverson