Resorters: Three big names advance in Senior Men's

They are, respectively, Greg Mattson of Becker, Jon Empanger of Chaska and Steve Herzog of Alexandria. None of their victories, however, were a walk in the park — all their matches lasted at least 16 holes.

One former champion, Alexandria's A.J. Kluver, who won the division two years ago, was defeated by Herzog.

The "elite eight" will tee it up from No. 1, starting at 12:18 p.m. today.

Here's a look back at Wednesday's results:

Mattson def. Tessmer, 3-2

Things looked bright for John Tessmer in the early going against last year's champ. Tessmer won the first two holes with birdie, par, then gave up the next hole to Mattson's par, but was able to match Mattson's par on No. 4 to keep his lead.

Then the wheels started coming off. Mattson won the next three holes, with par, birdie, par and then added another par win on No. 9 to go 3-up at the turn.

Tessmer wasn't going to give up easily, however. He won No. 10 with par before the match settled into a stalemate. Both golfers halved the next four holes by shooting nothing but pars.

Mattson broke the streak with a par win on No. 15 to go 3-up and then matched Tessmer's par on the next hole to close out the match, 3-2.

For the day, Mattson was 2-over par and Tessmer was 4-over.

Vanyo def. Johnson, 1-up

In one of the day's tightest matches, Rick Vanyo of Circle Pines outlasted Tom Johnson of Maple Grove through 18 grueling holes.

It all boiled down to five holes: Vanyo won Nos. 2, 10 and 13 with pars while Johnson took No. 1 with birdie and No. 12 with par.

They halved the other 13 holes, giving Vanyo a 1-up victory.

Both men played a steady round. They were both 1-over on the front and 3-over on the back.

Herzog def. Kluver, 3-2

The Steve Herzog-A.J. Kluver clash felt like the championship was on the line; two Resorters veterans, both from Alexandria, both with division titles — Herzog in 2013 and 2012 and Kluver in 2015 — fighting tooth-and-nail for another trophy.

This time it was Herzog's day.

Both competitors won two holes on the front — Kluver with birdies on Nos. 1 and 6 and Herzog with pars on Nos. 7 and 9.

The back nine belonged to Herzog. He took Nos. 10 and 11 with par, birdie to go 2-up. The match settled into a rhythm on the next four holes with nothing but pars.

Herzog then delivered the final blow on No. 16, a birdie, to seal a 3-2 win.

Ryan def. Yoder, 3-2

Randy Yoder of Chattanooga, Tennessee won the first hole with a birdie against Tom Ryan of Minneapolis but then he hit a long dry spell, not winning another hole until No. 14 with par.

Ryan, meanwhile, built a lead by winning Nos. 3, 6 and 7 on the front, thanks to two pars and a birdie.

Both men shot nothing but pars on Nos. 8 through 13. Holding a slim one-hole lead going into No. 15, Ryan put the pressure on with a bogey win. Ryan's par on No. 16 made him a 3-2 winner.

Empanger def. White, 1-up

You might think that Mike White of Maple Grove, playing against an eight-time champion and this year's medalist, Jon Empanger, would be intimidated, but White was up to the challenge and almost pulled off an upset.

Empanger won two holes on the front — Nos. 2 and 4 with pars. They halved the other seven holes, hitting nothing but pars.

After swapping pars on No. 10, White finally broke the ice with a birdie win on No. 11 to draw to within one. Empanger came right back with a birdie of his own to win the long 12th hole but White answered with a birdie win on No. 13.

After halving the next three holes — again, with pars — White drew even with a par win on No. 17. Empanger, however, nailed down a win on No. 18 to take the match, 1-up.

Both men carded excellent rounds; Empanger shot even-par on the front nine and was 1-under on the back while White was 2-over through nine and finished 1-over.

J.T. Johnson, def. Adams, 2-1

It was one of the division's wildest matches, with six lead changes, six birdies, a gimme double eagle and a last-minute comeback. When the dust settled, J.T. Johnson emerged as a 2-1 winner over David Adams of Maple Grove.

Johnson won four holes on the front — birdies on Nos. 2 and 5 and pars on Nos. 8 and 9. Adams struck for three kwins — a birdie on No. 4 and pars on Nos. 5 and 7 and trailed by one at the turn.

Johnson moved to 2-up with a birdie on No. 10 but Adams bounced back with a par win on No. 11. Something strange happened on the long 12th hole. Johnson's scorecard shows he had a 9 while Adams was given a 2. Adams also took the next hole with a par to steal the lead.

Johnson recovered with a birdie win on No. 14 to make it all square and matched Adams' par on No. 15.

Johnson saved his best for last, taking the lead with a birdie on No. 16 and then salting away a 2-1 victory with a par win on No. 17.

Haugen def. Freeman, 4-2

In a clash between Alexandrians, a fast start carried Chris Haugen over Bill Freeman.

Haugen struck for four big wins on the front — Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 6 with birdie, par, par, birdie. Freeman, meanwhile, couldn't get under par and was shutout through nine. He broke through with a par win on No. 6 to draw within three.

Haugen padded his lead to 4-up with a birdie on No. 12. After halving the next two holes with par, birdie, Freeman won his second hole, a par on No. 15 but Haugen's birdie on No. 16 ended the match, 4-2.

Rockers def. Gardiner, 2-1

A fast start doesn't guarantee success. Ask John Gardiner. He won the first two holes against Pete Rockers of Minneapolis, with a birdie and a par but the lead quickly evaporated.

Rockers won Nos. 3, 4 and 5 with pars to steal the lead. Both men swapped birdies on No. 6 and pars on the next three holes, which put Rockers 1-up at the turn.

Gardiner deadlocked the match with a par on No. 10 but Rockers answered with a birdie win on No. 11 and a par win on No. 13 to go 2-up. Gardiner again came back with a par win on No. 14 but Rockers refused to buckle, winning the next hole with par to go 2-up once again.

Both men parred the next two holes, giving Rockers a 2-1 victory.

THURSDAY'S PAIRINGS

LEFT BRACKET

FIRST TEE - 12:18 p.m. - Greg Mattson vs. Rick Vanyo; Steve Herzog vs. Tom Ryan

RIGHT BRACKET

FIRST TEE - 12:27 p.m. - Jon Empanger vs. J.T. Johnson; Chris Haugen vs. Pete Rockers