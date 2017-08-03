The biggest upset, if there is such a thing in match play, came when 29th seeded Dawson Wills of Chaska knocked off fourth seeded Alex Pries of Carver in a 2-1 final.

Two-time defending champion Nick Heinen? He had to work a little but held off a three-time champion in Alexandria's Jerry Rose by a 3-2 final. Second-seeded Andrew Linberg knocked off Alexandria's Nick Brundell and third-seeded Paul Stankey won 3-up to advance.

Here's a look at how things transpired on Wednesday to set up Thursday's play with a spot in the quarterfinals at stake.

N. Heinen def. Rose, 3-2

Rose has been around the block in match-play tournaments, and he put a scare into Heinen as the two went to the back all square.

That's when Heinen made his charge. A birdie on No. 10 moved him to 1-up before both players birdied Nos. 11 and 12. It wasn't until Rose slipped up on Nos. 13 and 14 with bogeys that Heinen was able to gain some breathing room. His par wins there moved him to 3-up as the two halved 15 and 16 to end things early.

Choe def. Buckingham, 1-up

Brian Choe of Coppell, Texas came back from an early deficit on Wednesday to knock off Brett Buckingham.

Buckingham struck on the first two holes with a birdie win on 1 and a par win on 2 to take the lead. Choe got his first win at No. 3 and squared things up on No. 6 with an eagle.

That's how things stood going to the back. Again, Buckingham struck first with a birdie win at 11. The two went back-and-forth from there, with Choe taking holes 12 and 15 and Buckingham securing a par win at 13.

It wasn't until 17 where Buckingham opened the door a bit. His bogey there allowed Choe to come away with the par win. That's all he needed as both parred 18.

Bigger def. Adams, 3-2

Alexandria's Lukas Bigger did enough to get the job done in a tight match against three-time junior champ Nate Adams in Adams' first year in the men's division.

Adams was 1-up after a birdie win on 6, but Bigger answered with a birdie on 7 and another on 9 to take his first lead.

He never trailed again. Bigger's birdie win on 11 moved him to 2-up, and his par on No. 14 put him 3-up. Adams got his final win of the day on No. 15, but Bigger answered with a par win on 16 to put the match away.

Meyer def. Lonnquist

Grady Meyer is fresh off a second-place finish at the Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship earlier this summer as he looks to make a run in the Resorters now.

Meyer beat Will Lonnquist on Wednesday in his opening match to advance to face Bigger on Thursday. Details of his win over Lonnquist were not available.

Wills def. Pries, 2-1

Dawson Wills and Alex Pries traded punches all afternoon until Wills closed with a flurry to secure the 2-1 win.

Pries' lead reached as many as 2-up on the front and the back, but he couldn't hold on. His birdie win at No. 11 gave him that two-hole advantage.

Wills responded three holes later with a birdie win on the par-five 14th. It was the start of four straight wins that secured the match for him. Wills took 15, 16 and 17 with pars as Pries couldn't find his touch down the stretch after finishing with three straight bogeys.

Wilson def. Roblely, 2-1

Jacques Wilson is a defending champion himself who is trying to make another deep run in the tournament.

Wilson, who played two years of golf at the University of Kansas in the Big 12 Conference and is now at Charleston South University, won the 2014 men's championship against Heinen. Wilson needed everything he had on Wednesday to get past Brian Robley in a 2-1 contest.

Robley led by as many as two holes on the front after birdie wins on Nos. 4, 5 and 6.

Wilson started his charge with a birdie win on 8. He was all square after another birdie win on 10 that started a stretch of three straight wins for him to go 2-up after 12. Robley got a par win at 13, but Wilson never trailed again, getting a win at 15 and securing things with a par at 17.

Strandemo def. C. Montplaisir, 19 holes

The longest match of the day came from Thomas Strandemo and Cade Montplaisir as Strandemo outlasted his opponent in 19 holes.

Montplaisir never led in this one, but he never went away either. Strandemo got his first lead with a win on No. 2 and went 2-up after a win on four.

That's how it stood at the turn before Montplaisir won Nos. 11 and 13 to pull even. Strandemo always had an answer, though. He got the lead back with a win on 14, and after Montplaisir tied things up with a win on 18, Strandemo put him away in the first playoff hole.

Schneider def. Kelber, 3-2

David Schneider of Albany used a flurry on the back end of the front nine to storm back and move on in the division with a 3-2 win over Jacob Kelber of Southlake, Texas.

Kelber led by three after par wins on Nos. 1 and 6 and birdie wins at two and four. Schneider started his run with a birdie of his own at No. 7 and didn't slow down until he took three straight holes to even things at the turn.

It was another birdie win at 11 that gave him his first lead. Kelber could never take another hole as Schneider won 14 with a birdie and 16 with a par to secure the victory.

Lindberg def. Brundell, 4-3

The second-seed in the field was on his game Wednesday as Andrew Lindberg played steady throughout in beating Nick Brundell 4-3.

Lindberg birdied No. 2 to take his first lead and led by that same 1-up margin after nine holes. He made his run on the back, getting birdie wins on Nos. 11 and 15 and a bogey win on the par-three 13th to help him secure his spot in the next round.

Israelson def. Lehman, 5-4

Thomas Lehman Jr. had his dad, Tom, caddying for him on Wednesday, but Andrew Israelson was dialed in during a 5-4 win for the 20-year-old from Staples.

It started from the very beginning. Israelson birdied Nos. 1 and 2 as part of three straight wins to take a commanding lead. Lehman had a nice birdie putt on No. 6, but Israelson answered with his own birdie on the hole.

It was that kind of day for him. He was 4-up at the turn and never really wavered on the back. Lehman got a birdie win at 10, but Israelson eagled the par-five 12th and birdied No. 14 to put the finishing touches on his win.

Fudenberg def. Uloth, 2-up

Alex Uloth had things under control on Wednesday until Scott Fudenberg flipped the script.

Uloth, a senior with the University of Minnesota golf team, led by three holes after a birdie win on 11 and an eagle win on 12.

That's normally a good way to build momentum, but Fudenberg wasn't having it. He rattled off four straight holes with three pars and a birdie win at 16 to take his first lead. Even a birdie by Uloth at 17 wasn't enough as Fudenberg matched it. That sent them to 18 all square, where Fudenberg parred to secure the comeback win after a Uloth double bogey.

Lensing def. Sigel, 1-up

Danny Lensing saw his late lead disappear only to take it right back in a 1-up win over Deephaven's Ben Sigel.

Sigel's birdie wins at Nos. 14 and 17 were enough to erase a two-hole deficit late, but it wasn't enough to put Lensing away. Sigel opened the door with a bogey on 18, and Lensing was glad to take advantage of it as his par put things away.

Stankey def. Conder, 3-up

Paul Stankey put things away against Shay Conder with a strong finish on Wednesday as he parred 16 and birdied 17 for wins to secure the 3-up victory.

Conder struck early. He jumped out with a birdie win on one and was 2-up after another birdie on 3. That lead disappeared quickly as Stankey won four and five to pull even. His first lead came after they made the turn as a birdie on 10 got the job done. Stankey never trailed again as he put things away with a flurry down the stretch.

Johnson def. Bragg, 5-4

Last year's runner-up in the men's field looked poised for another big run on Wednesday.

Lincoln Johnson never wavered in building a big lead early and cruising to a 5-4 win over Noah Bragg. Johnson, a 17-year-old from Chaska, was on a birdie run on the front with wins at one, three, four and nine that put him 5-up at the turn. Two more birdie wins at 13 and 14 put the finishing touches on a day when Johnson shot 6-under through 14 holes.

Alec Heinen def. J. Montplaisir, 6-5

Alec Heinen rolled through his opening match in a 6-5 final over Jacob Montplaisir.

Heinen was 1-up after two and turned that into a 3-up lead by the turn. Things only improved from there as he got wins at Nos. 10, 11 and 12 to put the match away after the players halved 13.

Schmitz def. Austin Kottke, 2-up

Bloomington's Michael Schmitz shot 5-under through his final 12 holes Wednesday to hold off a nice showing from Austin Kottke in a 2-up final.

The biggest win of the day for Schmitz came at the par-five 12th hole, as an eagle there gave him a 1-up advantage. Kottke responded with a birdie win at 13, but things went south from there for the New Prague native. A couple bogeys on 15 and 17 opened the door for Schmitz, and that's all it took as his par wins on those holes secured his victory.

MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

THURSDAY PAIRINGS

LEFT BRACKET

FIRST TEE - 1:48 p.m. - Nick Heinen vs. Brian Choe; Lukas Bigger vs. Grady Meyer

1:57 p.m. - Dawson Wills vs. Jacques Wilson; Thomas Strandemo vs. David Schneider

RIGHT BRACKET

2:06 p.m. - Andrew Lindberg vs. Andrew Israelson; Scott Fudenberg vs. Danny Lensing

2:15 p.m. - Paul Stankey vs. Lincoln Johnson; Alec Heinen vs. Michael Schmitz