Hill needed 19 holes to do it, but he got the job done on the first playoff hole. That thwarted a late comeback attempt by LaFave after he rallied from two down after 16 holes. LaFave got par wins on Nos. 17 and 18, but that just set the stage for Hill in the playoff.

Hill will match up Thursday with Nate Martin after Martin won a 3-2 decision over Adam Stedronsky on Wednesday. Also in their 8:12 a.m. tee time is Nick Adams and Nick Sims. Adams won 6-5 against Max Gardiner after a run of four straight wins on the back put things away. Sims won with ease, taking a 6-4 match from Austin Kirkwood that included Sims taking four of the five holes they played on the back. Two of those came on birdies on Nos. 11 and 14.

On the bottom half of the bracket, second-seeded Mitchell Rice took care of Jordan Domine by a 3-2 final. Rice posted a couple pars on Nos. 15 and 16 to close things out.

He'll match up against Alexandria's Joseph Bigger after he controlled a 6-5 match against Jordan Krulik on Wednesday. Bigger started rolling with a par win on No. 5 and didn't slow down, winning with birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 before taking a commanding lead on the back.

The bracket is rounded out with Charlie Stuck and Vinson McStott making up the final 8:21 pairing with Bigger and Rice.

McStott won a 5-4 match against Stone Pfeffer. Stuck beat Jake Gardiner 7-6 after rattling off six straight wins from Nos. 4-9.

MEN'S REGULAR FIRST FLIGHT

THURSDAY PAIRINGS - FIRST TEE - 8:12 a.m. - Parker Hill vs. Nate Martin; Nick Adams vs. Nick Sims

8:21 a.m. - Mitchell Rice vs. Joseph Bigger; Charlie Stuck vs. Vinson McStott