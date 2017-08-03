Seven Herzogs, four women and three men, came this week to participate in the tournament. Having that number of family members in one golf tournament might seem like a lot, but when considering how golf goes with the Herzogs, it's not all that surprising.

"It's something that we all have in common," Stephanie Herzog said, with her cousin, Maddie Herzog, adding, "It kind of brings us together."

All four of the women, Maddie, Stephanie and Leah Herzog and Christine (Herzog) Hvidston, qualified for the championship flight in match play, and they all ended up on the top half of the championship bracket.

Maddie (top seed), Stephanie (ninth seed) and Leah (fourth seed) still remain. After their round on Tuesday, they said they'd been golfing since they were four or five years old.

Stephanie, 18, and Leah, 15, are sisters out of Red Wing. Stephanie just graduated high school and finished sixth in the Class AAA state meet, while Leah is going into her junior year and finished seventh. Maddie, their cousin, who will begin her senior year at Detroit Lakes in the fall, finished fifth in the AA meet.

All three of them won big Tuesday afternoon, but unfortunately for Leah, her victim was her cousin and Maddie's sister, Hvidston, who she beat 5-4.

"It was interesting," Leah said carefully. "I was like 5-up through five. I kind of felt bad, but it was fun playing with her. I can tell she's competitive, but she hasn't practiced in forever so obviously she's not going to be an amazing golfer. I think she had fun though."

But Maddie wasn't as cautious with her description of the match.

"(Christine) was just happy she won a few holes, if we're being honest," she said.

The first tee time of the quarterfinals Thursday, 12:36 p.m. on hole one, features all three Herzogs — Maddie and Stephanie against each other and Leah facing No. 5 Alejandra Arellano.

"I'm super excited about it," Maddie said. "We're all going to be in the same group. If (Leah) wins, we're guaranteed a Herzog in the finals."

"I'll try to win — sorry if I don't," Leah answered with a laugh.

The Maddie-Stephanie matchup could go either way. Maddie admitted that Stephanie is the more consistent, more experienced golfer, but if she has a good round anything can happen.

In her Tuesday matchup against Morgan Kranz, Stephanie's consistency was her obvious strength, as she parred the first 10 holes before sinking birdies on 11 and 12 to go 8-up with six holes left to take the win.

"I played really good. I hit the ball well, I putted really good," she said. "My brother (Patrick Herzog) caddied for me, who missed the cut, so that was fun because he's super competitive. He was pretty encouraging."

Maddie finished her match in 12 holes, as well, topping Anna Jenson 7-6. After halving the first hole, Maddie won Nos. 2-7 for a 6-up lead. She lost No. 8 but won 9 and 10 and split 11 and 12 to end the match.

"I started out pretty well," Maddie said. "I had a couple little mistakes. Everything was just kind of decent all around. Nothing really stuck out a lot."

Other than the three Herzog matchups, here's a look at how the rest of Tuesday's regular women's match play transpired.

ARELLANO DEF. WOODHULL, 2-1

The matchup between fifth seeded Alejandra Arellano and 12 seeded Amanda Woodhull came down to the wire. After each of them picked up three wins on the front nine, Arellano picked her game up just enough to take a 2-1 victory.

Woodhull won the first hole, but bogeyed the next three for losses. She then went par-birdie on Nos. 4 and 5 to tie it up. Arellano claimed a birdie win on the par-4 11th hole and added a par win on 13 and bogey-wins on 14 and 17 to finish it off before the final hole.

ELDRED DEF. L. STOCKMOE, 3-2

Osakis' Alayna Eldred (second seed) had all pars except four bogeys in 16 holes Tuesday afternoon, but it was enough to pick up a 3-2 win over Alexandria's Lauren Stockmoe.

Stockmoe suffered double bogeys on Nos. 1 and 10 but picked up birdie-wins on 3, 8 and 13 and par wins on 9 and 14.

Eldred's play was too solid to keep up with out of the gate, as she won five of the first six holes. Her par on 16 against Stockmoe's bogey was enough to put the match away.

JANU DEF. BIGGER, 6-4

Glenwood's Jenna Janu was 2-under after 14 holes to end her match with Amanda Bigger with four to go. Bigger's lone win came from a birdie on hole 11.

The rest was all Janu, who was on par through the whole front nine to take a 5-up lead at the turn before birdying holes 10 and 12 and parring 11, 13 and 14 to end it.

YOEMANS DEF E. STOCKMOE, 2-1

Elise Stockmoe put up a good fight on the back nine against Sophia Yoemans, but a double bogey on hole 15 was enough for Yoemans to steal a 2-1 win.

Stockmoe used three straight wins on Nos. 3-5 to go up-1, but Yoemans answered with three of her own on the following three holes to take the turn up-2.

After Yoemans birdied hole 10 for a win, Stockmoe took 11 and 13 to come within one. However, Yoemans was able to end the threat by parring for a win on 15.

O'DONNELL DEF KLEFSAAS 3-1

Olivia Klefsaas brought her "A" game to AGC on Tuesday with a 3-1 upset win as the 11th seed over sixth seeded Amanda O'Donnell.

O'Donnell started the match well, winning holes 1 and 4 with a birdie and a par, respectively. Klefsaas wasn't backing down, though, as she returned the favor with par wins on 5 and 7.

Klefsaas used the momentum swing early on the back, winning Nos. 10, 11 and 13, all with pars.

O'Donnell won 16 to stay alive with a two-hole deficit, but bogeyed 17 to surrender the hole and the match to Klefsaas.

THURSDAY PAIRINGS

FIRST TEE - 12:36 p.m. - Maddie Herzog vs. Stephanie Herzog; Leah Herzog vs. Alejandra Arellano

12:45 - Alayna Eldred vs. Jenna Janu; Sophie Yoemans vs. Olivia Klefsaas