Men's Execs: Peterson cruises on short rest

Peterson was in Minneapolis at a concert the night before, but he was ready to go for a 7:36 a.m. tee time. He then went out and shot a 68, the only player to shoot under par, on his way to wrapping up the top seed in the Executive field.

"I was working on about three hours of sleep," Peterson said. "Maybe I was in just a bit of a fog or something, but everything seemed to work right from the start. I hit the ball fantastic and made a few putts here and there, and it turned out to be a good day."

The cut for the championship flight was 83 as Tim Stewart snuck into the field as the 32nd seed. He will go against Peterson when the field begins match play on Wednesday at 1:09 p.m. from the 10th tee.

Three-time Executive champion Daryl Schomer is the second seed after shooting a 73 in qualifying. Al Hagen also shot a 73, while Mark Wanous rounded out the top four with a 74.

Peterson said the course set up nicely on Monday, and he was surprised there weren't a few more scores under par with the kind of talent that is in the field.

"I did think there would be some better scores," he said. "I thought the course was very playable. The greens were perfect. There was no wind. I thought scoring conditions were very good, but that qualifying round is probably the least important round of the week here. Once you get in, it starts over and it doesn't matter if you shoot a 68 or an 83."

Peterson has golfed in many Resorters Tournaments over the years, dating back to his days in the junior division as a kid. He had a family of his own and took some time away from the tournament when his kids were younger.

Peterson has been back for a handful of years now and made it as far as the semifinals. A finals appearance has eluded him to this point, and he'd love to change that this week.

"If you're going to play, you might as well try to win," Peterson said. "The goal is definitely to get to the end and win the thing, but there's some good players in this flight that I know will be a tough out. Daryl who has won it a couple times, Tim Peterson is back and is a very good player. There will certainly be some people out there who will not make it easy."

Peterson is happy with where his game has been much of this summer. That left him confident going into his qualifying round, even with his lack of sleep. He'll try to continue his run by putting a solid round on Monday in the rearview mirror and focusing on the task ahead.

"It's a new tournament now and we'll treat it that way," Peterson said.

2017 MEN'S EXECUTIVE DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT QUALIFYING SCORES - Andy Peterson - 68; Daryl Schomer - 73; Al Hagen - 73; Mark Wanous - 74; Chad Johnson - 75; Jeff Johnson - 75; Tim Peterson - 76; Brian Eidsvold - 77; Brent Grossman - 77; Eric Heimsness - 77; Nick Paulsen - 77; Dan Klein - 78; Chad Marlow - 78; Troy Nygaard - 78; Justin Cattoor - 79; Chris Olsen - 79; Breton Stout - 79; Steve Tax - 79; Brian Cliff - 80; Matthew Good - 80; Jerry Vetsch - 80; Taylor Flannery - 81; Chris Kowalcyzk - 81; Matt Raymond - 81; Darryl Wills - 81; Shawn Banyai - 82; Chad Bisson - 83; Tom Heimerman - 83; Tony Petersen - 83; Tim Stewart - 83; Brett Bloedorn - 83; Chris Wiens - 83

WEDNESDAY PAIRINGS

LEFT BRACKET

10TH TEE - 1:09 p.m. - Andy Peterson vs. Tim Stewart; Justin Cattoor vs. Chris Olsen

1:18 p.m. - Eric Heimsness vs. Taylor Flannery; Nick Paulsen vs. Matt Raymond

1:27 p.m. - Mark Wanous vs. Tony Peterson; Troy Nygaard vs. Jerry Vetsch

1:36 p.m. - Chad Johnson vs. Chad Bisson; Dan Klein vs. Matt Good

RIGHT BRACKET

1:45 p.m. - Daryl Schomer vs. Tom Heimerman; Steve Tax vs. Breton Stout

1:54 p.m. - Tim Peterson vs. Shawn Banyai; Brian Eidsvold vs. Chris Kowalcyzk

2:03 p.m. - Al Hagen vs. Brett Bloedorn; Chad Marlow vs. Brian Cliff

2:12 p.m. - Jeff Johnson vs. Chris Wiens; Brent Grossman vs. Darryl Wills