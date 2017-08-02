A natural: Alexandria native finds early success in triathlons

Schmidt has run in one full marathon and several half marathons and 10Ks. He said he started running as an undergrad student at Gustavus-Adolphus College, but really became interested when he started graduate school at Washington.

"You can kind of get bogged down by work, so it's nice to kind of de-stress by doing some kind of endurance activity like running," he said.

From there — partly due to a drive for more and partly because of the St. Louis climate — Schmidt progressed to triathlons.

"I thought it would be a great way to do other things other than running," he said. "It's pretty hot in St. Louis, and doing things like cycling or swimming is pretty nice to change up in the summer. Swimming was intimidating, but I just went to the pool and swam. I found a program online and found how to swim longer distances, and within a couple months I was able to swim a mile."

After competing in tris over the last few years, Schmidt entered the HalfMax Multi-Distance Triathlon, which was held June 10 in Innsbrook, Missouri, and he finished the octomax distance in 1:43:11 to take first place in the male 25-29 age group. The octomax triathlon is 500 yards swimming, 19 miles biking and five kilometers running.

Following the race, he learned that winning the age group qualified him to enter the Olympic distance (1.5K swimming, 40K biking, 10K running) Age Group National Championships, which is scheduled for August 12 in Omaha, Nebraska.

"I was surprised, it was a shock at first," he said of the moment he learned he had qualified. "I had heard a lot of people talk about this competition and how it's a really fun competition to get into. I would say it'd be equivalent to qualifying for the Boston Marathon. For me it was a pretty big deal that just after a couple triathlons I was going to this pretty big event."

Schmidt finished the Olympic distance tri in St. Louis in 2 hours, 51 minutes, but said he hopes to cut that down to the 2:40-2:45 range in the national competition. And that takes training.

The soon-to-be doctor of mechanical engineering specializing in biomechanics of brain tissue with application to traumatic brain injury goes through up to 10 workouts per week in preparation for the mid-August race.

"It just kind of happened," he said. "I surely wasn't expecting to get into nationals. It's quite a time for me to be doing it with getting my doctorate in December or November, but I don't know if the opportunity will present itself again, so I'm going to go for it and enjoy the experience competing with the country's best."

That academic and athletic load keeps him busy, but he's driven to do big things in both areas. Something he credits in large part to the backing of his family.

"My main source of drive comes from the example of my parents, grandparents, and great grandparents," he said. "All through their lives they have demonstrated impeccable work ethics, persevered in adversity, and have achievements I feel are far greater than mine. As I've grown, I've learned from them and others (that) the higher I set my goals, the greater the reward with success, not to mention, a greater learning opportunity from failure."