Colton Cavers had the top score with a 38 on the back nine at the Alexandria Golf Club, which earned him the second seed since the division's defending champion, Bennett Olson, automatically receives the top seed.

Starting on hole 10, Cavers was two-under after four holes before double bogeying on 14 to fall back to par. He bogeyed 16 and 18 and parred the rest to finish with a two-over score of 38.

At 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, Cavers will match up against the seventh seed, Carver Larson, who shot a 41 Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Wanous had the second-lowest score of Tuesday's round after battling through a rough start. He was five-over after four holes, but birdied 14 and 15 and parred the rest of the way to salvage a solid score of 39. In match play, he'll face sixth-seeded Zachary Stennes, who carded a 41 in the qualifier, also at 7:09.

The other two Wednesday matchups tee off at 7. No. 1 Olsen takes on No. 8 Charlie Hanson after they each posted 42s, and No. 4 Christian Lillehaugen faces No. 5 Charlie Moen. Lillehaugen had a 40 in the qualifying round, while Moen used one more stroke to end up with a 41.

JUNIOR 10-12 DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT QUALIFYING SCORES — Colton Cavers - 38; Tyler Wanous - 39; Christian Lillehaugen - 40; Charlie Moen - 41; Zachary Stennes - 41; Carver Larson - 41; Bennett Olsen 42; Charlie Hanson - 42

WEDNESDAY PAIRINGS

First tee - 7 a.m. - Bennett Olsen vs. Charlie Hanson; Christian Lillehaugen vs. Charlie Moen

7:09 - Colton Cavers vs. Carver Larson; Tyler Wanous vs. Zachary Stennes