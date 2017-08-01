No one could keep up on Tuesday as Heinen shot another 65 to finish the two-day qualifying at 130. Lindberg and Paul Stankey were a distant second with 138s.

"I hit it pretty well both rounds," Heinen said. "I think I've only missed one green so far. That kind of makes things easy. I gave myself a lot of looks and was able to make quite a few of them."

Heinen's only blemish came on his second hole in round two. He bogeyed the par four but followed that up with his first birdie of the day on three. He was on the fringe on the back of the green after his approach shot on No. 3, but rolled in his birdie putt from about 15 feet.

"I feel good about my game," Heinen said. "There's just something about this course that every year no matter how I'm playing coming in, I'm just really comfortable on the course. Everything usually comes together for me quite nicely."

Heinen had four birdies on Tuesday, and his length off the tee helps turn the par fives into a lot of eagle opportunities. He had two of those on Tuesday on Nos. 6 and 14. He finished in stride, shooting 5-under on the back nine.

Heinen has come to know the Alexandria Golf Club like the back of his hand. His times playing this course isn't just limited to Resorters week. The Edmond, OK native vacations in the area weeks at a time during the summer and is constantly working on his game at AGC before heading back to Oklahoma State University in the falls.

"I come up here and stay in the summers for a month, month-and-a-half, and I play out at Alexandria," he said. "I've played it hundreds of times. I feel like around the greens, I got it down pretty good. It just makes it easy to putt for me because I'm pretty confident with the reads I get."

The cut for the top 32 spots in the men's championship division was 150. Alexandria's Jerry Rose and Nick Brundell won a playoff for the final two spots in the championship flight among five players who shot 150.

A total of 16 players finished under par through the two days of qualifying. Alex Pries shot a 140. Alec Heinen had a good day on Tuesday with a 69 to finish with a 141. Thomas Strandemo joined with a 141, while Lukas Bigger, Scott Fudenberg, Grady Meyer, Michael Schmitz and Danny Lensing all shot 142.

"The scores seem lower," Heinen said of the field this summer compared to the last couple years. "You still got to play good to win. Anyone who makes championship flight can do something out at that golf course. You got to stay sharp."

Heinen knows that anyone he faces can be a little more aggressive during match play then players often are during qualifying rounds. His first opponent is Rose, a three-time champion himself.

"If you make a mistake it's just one hole," Heinen said of shifting to match play. "It seems like when guys get into match play, they seem to make more birdies because they're being a little more aggressive. In qualifying you're just trying to avoid any disasters."

Those missteps have been few and far between for Heinen in recent years, and he says he's as comfortable with his game as he's ever been here. That could spell more trouble for the rest of the field as he goes for his third straight championship.

"I don't feel a whole lot of pressure to do it just because I know I've done it," Heinen said. "I know I can do it. I just know what I need to do to win, and I feel like right now my game is better than it was the last few years. I'm pretty relaxed when I'm playing out there."

MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT QUALIFYING SCORES - Nick Heinen - 65, 65 - 130; Andrew Lindberg - 66, 72 - 138; Paul Stankey - 70, 68 - 138; Alex Pries - 73, 67 - 140; Alec Heinen - 72, 69 - 141; Thomas Strandemo - 67, 74 - 141; Lukas Bigger - 70, 72 - 142; Scott Fudenberg - 74, 68 - 142; Grady Meyer - 71, 71 - 142; Michael Schmitz - 69, 73 - 142; Danny Lensing - 68, 74 - 142; Lincoln Johnson - 73, 70 - 143; Thomas Lehman - 71, 72 - 143; Brett Buckingham - 70, 73 - 143; David Schneider - 73, 70 - 143; Brian Robley - 71, 72 - 143; Noah Bragg - 72, 73 - 145; Brian Choe - 75, 70 - 145; Andrew Israelson - 74, 71 - 145; Jacques Wilson - 73, 73 - 146; Jacob Kelber - 70, 77 - 147; Austin Kottke - 73, 74 - 147; Will Lonnquist - 69, 78 - 147; Ben Sigel - 72, 75 - 147; Nathaniel Adams - 72, 76 - 148; Alex Uloth - 73, 75 - 148; Shay Conder - 72, 77 - 149; Cade Montplaisir - 76, 73 - 149; Jacob Montplaisir - 80, 69 - 149; Dawson Wills - 76, 73 - 149; Nick Brundell - 73, 77 - 150; Jerry Rose - 74, 76 - 150

WEDNESDAY PAIRINGS

LEFT BRACKET

FIRST TEE - 1:09 p.m. - Nick Heinen vs. Jerry Rose; Brett Buckingham vs. Brian Choe

1:18 p.m. - Lukas Bigger vs. Nathaniel Adams; Grady Meyer vs. Will Lonnquist

1:27 p.m. - Alex Pries vs. Dawson Wills; Brian Robley vs. Jacques Wilson

1:36 p.m. - Thomas Strandemo vs. Cade Montplaisir; David Schneider vs. Jacob Kelber

RIGHT BRACKET

1:45 p.m. - Andrew Lindberg vs. Nick Brundell; Thomas Lehman vs. Andrew Israelson

1:54 p.m. - Scott Fudenberg vs. Alex Uloth; Danny Lensing vs. Ben Sigel

2:03 p.m. - Paul Stankey vs. Shay Conder; Lincoln Johnson vs. Noah Bragg

2:12 p.m. - Alec Heinen vs. Jacob Montplaisir; Michael Schmitz vs. Austin Kottke