Resorters: Maddie Herzog's 71 leads women's regular field

"It was just kind of all clicking yesterday," Herzog said. "I was hitting the ball very well and putting was just working for me."

Herzog, who finished fifth in the Class AA state meet to lead her team to a state title this past spring, will take on Alexandria's Anna Jenson, 18, who shot a 91 qualifying score on Monday. Although she shot one-under on Monday, Herzog said she likes match play because one bad hole doesn't ruin the whole round. She plans to focus on her own game and try not to pay attention to how her opponent is doing, saying, "I just have to play my own game and take it slow."

Herzog and Jenson tee off at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday from the first tee, along with another matchup between Morgan Kranz and Stephanie Herzog.

Alayna Eldred, another junior top-five finisher at the Class-AA state meet this spring, locked up the No. 2 seed with a qualifying score of 72. She is set to face recent Alexandria Area High School graduate Lauren Stockmoe, who shot a 91, in the first round of match play with a 12:33 tee time.

Other women's regular golfers with qualifying scores in the 70s include Sophia Yoemans (74), Leah Herzog (75), Alejandra Arellano (76), Amanda O'Donnell (76), Jenna Janu (77) and Morgan Kranz (77), while Olivia Kefsaas shot an 80, Amanda Woodhull and Christine Hvidtson 87s and Elise Stockmoe an 88.

WOMEN'S REGULAR DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT QUALIFYING SCORES — Maddie Herzog 71; Alayna Eldred - 72; Sophia Yoemans - 74; Leah Herzog - 75; Alejandra Arellano - 76; Amanda O'Donnell - 76; Jenna Janu - 77; Morgan Kranz - 77; Stephanie Herzog - 78; Amanda Bigger - 79; Olivia Klefsaas - 80; Amanda Woodhull - 87; Christine Hvidtson - 87; Elise Stockmoe - 88; Lauren Stockmoe - 91; Anna Jenson - 91

WEDNESDAY PAIRINGS

First tee - 12:15 p.m. - Maddie Herzog vs. Anna Jenson; Morgan Kranz vs. Stephanie Herzog

12:24 - Leah Herzog vs. Christine Hvidtson; Alejandra Arellano vs. Amanda Woodhull

12:33 - Alayna Eldred vs. Lauren Stockmoe; Jenna Janu vs. Amanda Bigger

12:42 - Sophia Yoemans vs. Elise Stockmoe; Amanda O'Donnell vs. Olivia Klefsaas