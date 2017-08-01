Resorters: Three former champs fall in Senior Men's

As for the remaining champs:

Medalist Jon Empanger of Chaska showed no signs of slowing down. He ended his match against Robert Dube of Peoria, AZ in just 11 holes.

Defending champion Greg Mattson of Becker survived a 3-2 scare over Steve Conley, and Steve Herzog, whose won a combined total of five Resorters championships in three different divisions, breezed to a 5-4 victory over Tom Johnson of Maple Grove.

The field of 16 will be trimmed to eight after today's matches. The action starts at 8:48 a.m. from the No. 1 tee.

Here's a look back at yesterday's matches:

Mattson def. Conley, 3-2

Greg Matson and Steve Conley were locked in a tight tug of war through the first nine holes. Mattson won Nos. 2 and 3 with birdie, par to go 2-up but Conley fought back with par wins on Nos. 5 and 7, and then moved into the lead with a birdie on the 9th hole.

The back nine, however, belonged to last year's champion. Mattson won No. 11 with a birdie to tie it up and matched Conley's pars on the next two holes. Mattson then delivered a crushing blow — wins on No. 14, 15 and 16 to close out the match, 3-2.

Tessmer def. McNamara, 4-3

John Tessmer won three of the first four holes against Todd McNamara of Apple Valley.

McNamara battled back with a par win on No. 2 and drew to within one by winning No. 9 with a par but Tessmer refused to buckle.

Tessmer matched McNamara's par on No. 10 and made two crucial birdies on Nos. 11 and 12, which helped him coast to a 4-3 win.

Vanyo def. Bigger, extra holes

In one of the day's biggest dogfights, Rick Vanyo of Circle Pines edged Alexandria's Jeff Bigger in extra holes.

The front nine produced ties on seven holes. Vanyo's bogey was good enough to take No. 3 but Bigger made par on No. 5 to tie the match and that's how things stood at the turn.

Bigger gained some momentum on the back nine by winning Nos. 10 and 13 with bogey, par but Vanyo notched a par win on No. 11 to keep it close and his birdie on No. 15 evened the match.

Bigger made another move with a par on No. 17 to take the lead for the third time but Vanyo rallied with a birdie on No 18 to send the match into extra holes where he prevailed.

T. Johnson def. Pokorney, extra holes

In another match that went into overtime, Tom Johnson of Maple Grove defeated Mark Pokorney of Buffalo in extra holes.

Details of the match were not available because a scorecard was not turned in.

S. Herzog def. Wilson, 5-4

Steve Herzog lost just two holes on the front nine while building a three-hole advantage. He did it with wins on Nos. 1 (birdie) 2 (par), 5 (birdie), 6 (par) and 7 (birdie). Meanwhile, Kobus Williams of Victoria won Nos. 3 (par) and 4 (par) but trailed by three at the turn.

Herzog was relentless on the back nine by not losing a hole. Along the way, he notched three pars, a birdie and had one slip-up, a harmless bogey on No. 13, before closing out the match 5-4.

Kluver def. Klick, 3-2

A.J. Kluver of Alexandria built a comfortable four-hole lead through the first nine holes but Joe Klick didn't go down easily and took the match into 16 holes.

Kluver's wins on the front nine came on Nos. 1 (birdie), 3 (par), 5 (birdie), 8 (par) and 9 (birdie). Klick managed to win just one hole in the early going, a par on No. 2.

After crossing the road, Kluver kept the pressure on, winning No. 11 with birdie to go 5-up.

Klick stormed back, taking No. 12 with birdie and No. 14 with par to slice the lead to three.

Kluver didn't crumble though. He matched Klick's pars on Nos. 15 and 16 to seal a 3-2 victory.

Ryan def. Hanson, 6-5

Scot Hanson ran into a buzzsaw called Tom Ryan in his opening match.

Ryan won six holes on the front nine, all pars, and matched Hanson on the other three holes to preserve a 6-up lead at the turn.

Hanson had one for the highlight reel — a par win on No. 11 — but that was it. Ryan's par won the 15th hole and pars on No. 13 gave him a quick 6-5 win.

Yoder def. Pederson, 4-3

Jeff Pederson eked out just one win against Randy Yoder — a par on No. 5, otherwise this match belonged to the Tennessean.

Yoder won three holes on the front — Nos. 2, 4 and 6 with two pars and a birdie and held a 2-up lead at the turn.

Yoder's birdie on No. 10 put him 3-up and another par win on the 13th hole padded his lead to four. Both golfers parred the next two holes, which gave Yoder a 4-3 victory. Yoder was just 1-over par for the day.

Empanger def. Dube, 8-7

Jon Empanger wasted little time against Robert Dube, winning six holes on the front nine, highlighted by birdies on Nos. 1, 8 and 9. Dube managed to get just a couple pars on the front and neither resulted in a win.

Things didn't get any better for Dube on the back. Empanger's pars on Nos. 10 and 11 ended the match quickly at 8-7, On the day, Empanger, the medalist, was 3-under par after 11 holes.

White def. Dilley, 4-3

Mike White didn't make many mistakes against Alexandria's Dave Dilley. He hit two bogeys on the front nine and Dilley took advantage, winning both holes. But White won Nos. 5, 7 and 8 with pars to take a 1-up lead at the turn.

After both golfers halved Nos. 10 and 11 with pars, White struck for back-to-back wins, taking No. 12 with birdie and No. 13 with par to go 3-up. Dilley matched White's par on the long 14th hole, but White put the match away with another par win on No. 15 to nail down a 4-3 win.

J.T. Johnson def. Morgan, 4-2

J.T. Johnson of Eden Prairie put together three big streaks against Kevin Morgan of Hood River, Oregon that proved to be the difference.

After Morgan surged out front with wins on the first two holes, Johnson stormed back with four consecutive wins, highlighted by a birdie on No. 6 to steal the lead, 2-up.

Morgan stopped the bleeding with a par win on No. 7 but Johnson closed out the front with birdie wins on Nos. 8 and 9 to go 3-up.

Morgan rallied with a birdie on No. 11 and a par on the long 12th hole to draw within one. But Johnson streaked further ahead with a birdie win on No. 13 and a par win on No. 14. After halving No. 15, Johnson put the match away with his fifth birdie of the match on No. 16 to close out a 4-2 win.

Adams def. Flesch, 4-3

David Adams of Maple Grove shot an even-par round through 15 holes which propelled him to a victory over Michael Flesch of Neenah, WI.

Adams took four holes on the front — Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 6 with two pars, a birdie and an eagle. Flesch carded two wins — pars on Nos. 2 and 7 and trailed by two at the turn.

Adams caught fire on the back nine, winning Nos. 10, 11 and 13 with pars to go 5-up. Flesch tried to mount a rally with a nice birdie on No. 14 but it was too little, too late. Adams matched his par on the next hole to end it, 4-3.

Haugen def. Davis, 3-2

The Chris Haugen-Matt Davis match was a rollercoaster.

Haugen took the lead with a birdie on the first hole with a birdie but Davis answered with two par wins on Nos. 3 and 4 to steal the lead.

Haugen gained the momentum with a trio of wins on Nos. 6, 7 and 8, thanks to a birdie-par-birdie but Davis crept to within one by winning No. 9.

Haugen kept the pressure on with a par win on No. 10 but Davis again whittled the lead to one with a par win on the par-5 12th.

Haugen's par took No. 13 and he closed out the match with a birdie on No. 16 to win it, 3-2.

Freeman def. Arnold, 1-up.

In a classic battle between two Resorters' titans, Bill Freeman of Alexandria outlasted Jim Arnold of Plymouth 3-2. It was tooth and nail all the way.

Freeman won the first two holes with pars but Arnold — a three-time runner-up in the division — came back with wins on Nos. 3 and 5 to draw even.

After halving the next three holes, Freeman broke the stalemate with a big par win on No. 9 to go 1-up at the turn.

Arnold took the 10th hole with par but Freeman bounced ahead again with a birdie on the next hole.

After swapping pars on No. 12, Arnold tied the match for the third time with a par on No. 13.

After halving the next two holes, Freeman broke the ice again with a par win on No. 16 only to lose the lead to Arnold's par on the 17th hole.

Freeman withstood the pressure of the final hole in regulation by making par to take the hole and the match, 1-up.

Rockers def. Abrahamson, extra holes

It wasn't the best-played match of the day — both Pete Rockers and Tom Abrahamson were 7-over par for the day — but it was certainly one of the closest.

Rockers won three holes on the front, Nos. 3, 4 and 6 with pars, but Abrahamson took four holes, Nos. 1, 2, 7 and 9, also with pars, to take a 1-up lead at the turn.

Rockers deadlocked the match with a par on No. 10 but Abrahamson regained the lead for the third time with a birdie on No. 12 and went 2-up with a par on No. 13. Rockers remained steady, taking No. 14 with par to get within one.

Each golfer parred the next three holes, setting up a do-or-die situation for Rockers on the final hole in regulation. Rockers delivered, making par to win the hold and send the match into extra holes where Rockers prevailed.

Gardiner def. M. Herzog, 4-3

John Gardiner won four straight holes in the early going to help take down Mike Herzog of Detroit Lakes.

The wins came on three pars and a birdie on Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5. Herzog stopped the streak with a par win on No. 6 but Gardiner delivered a birdie on No. 8 to regain a four-hole advantage.

Herzog's par took the 9th hole but he lost No. 10 with a bogey and trailed by four once again.

Gardiner matched Herzog's par on No. 11, his birdie on No. 12 and his par on No. 13. Herzog prolonged things with a nice birdie on No. 14 but lost the next hole to hand Gardiner a 4-3 win.

WEDNESDAY'S PAIRINGS

LEFT BRACKET

FIRST TEE - 8:48 a.m. - Greg Mattson vs. John Tessmer; Rick Vanyo vs. Tom Johnson

8:57 a.m. - Steve Herzog vs. AJ Kluver; Tom Ryan vs. Randy Yoder

RIGHT BRACKET

9:06 a.m. - Jon Empanger vs. Mike White; JT Johnson vs. David Adams

9:16 a.m. - Chris Haugen vs. Bill Freeman; Pete Rockers vs. John Gardiner