Resorters: Blanchard shoots 73 after late switch to masters

Blanchard had the low score on Monday among the field after shooting a 73. Masters players started on No. 10 and it didn't take Blanchard long to find his groove.

"Putting was probably first and foremost (the biggest factor)," he said. "I made some nice putts, sunk a long putt on 14 for a birdie, which kind of got me going. I got to 17 and missed a hole-in-one by two inches. It came to rest on the right side of the cup. It's the closest I've been in a long time to a hole-in-one."

Blanchard had the par threes down until he came to No. 7 and carded a double bogey. He put that behind him, though, and came back with another birdie on No. 8.

"My short game was working," he said. "My putting was working, and I was pleased with the round."

Blanchard wasn't planning on playing the masters division until a late change. He had originally signed up in the senior field, but a couple of entries in masters dropped out. A couple more wanted into the senior division, so Blanchard, 65, moved into the masters field after talking with tournament organizers.

"Even though Dave Harris said he didn't want any of his students playing in the same division as him," Blanchard said with a laugh. "I was a former student of Dave Harris."

Harris, a three-time Resorters champion, wasn't far behind Blanchard on Monday. He shot a 77, as did six-time Resorters champion George Cliff of Mankato. Other qualifiers to shoot in the 70s included Tom Eidsvold (78), David Lee (76) and Steve Tessmer with a 75.

Gene Seashore of Menasha, WI was the final cut with his 85. He'll take on Elton in the opening round when the masters get going at 8:12 a.m. off the first tee on Wednesday.

Blanchard is still searching for his first Resorters championship. He recently retired as a sales manager with Medtronic. That has opened up a lot more time to spend on the golf course.

"I've been doing a lot of golfing this summer and it's really helped my game," he said. "Playing league a couple times a week, golfing four, five times a week has really helped my game a lot."

Blanchard has played in the executive and senior divisions in years past. He hopes his first time in the masters field will end with his first tournament title.

"That would be nice," Blanchard said. "Dave (Harris) and my childhood buddy, Steve Tesmer, we grew up together and he is very competitive. There's a couple others who I know are good golfers. I would suspect it won't be easy."

Blanchard said first and foremost, his goal is to have fun this week. He's been in this tournament long enough to know that has to be the mindset when things can turn in a hurry during match play.

"One stroke at a time," he said. "Patience. Anything can happen. I've seen it happen to myself and other people. Just when you think you got it, somebody comes back and knocks a few in."

MASTERS DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING SCORES - Dan Elton - DC; Norty Blanchard - 73; Steve Tessmer - 75; David Lee - 76; George Cliff - 77; Dave Harris - 77; Larry Peterson - 77; Tom Eidsvold - 78; Clayton Pike - 81; Ken Riesberg - 81; Randy Johnson - 81; Gary Obele - 83; Pete Keeley - 83; Tom Vipond - 84; Ron Way - 84; Gene Seashore - 85

WEDNESDAY PAIRINGS

FIRST TEE - 8:12 a.m. - Dan Elton vs. Gene Seashore; Tom Eidsvold vs. Clayton Pike

8:21 a.m. - David Lee vs. Gary Obele; Dave Harris vs. Pete Keeley

8:30 a.m. - Norty Blanchard vs. Tom Vipond; George Cliff vs. Randy Johnson

8:39 a.m. - Steve Tessmer vs. Ron Way; Larry Peterson vs. Ken Riesberg