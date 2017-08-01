Senior Men's Division boasts seven champions

Empanger, who was knocked out of contention in the second round of last year's tournament, was on a tear during qualifying. He carded a round of 69, beating defending champion Greg Mattson's 70 and shaving a stroke off of last year's medalist pace of 70 shot by Alexandria's A.J. Kluver.

The cut to make the division championship was 84, one stroke better than last year.

It'll only get tougher from this point since the division is packed with veteran golfers, including seven former champions who have won the Senior Men's or other Resorters' divisions.

Empanger heads up the lower bracket, along with one other former champ — Tom Abrahamson of Wayzata, who won the Executive Men's title in 1999. He qualified with a round of 81. Jim Arnold of Plymouth, the division's runner-up in 2016, 2014 and 2012, is also back in the hunt. He qualified with a 79. The bracket also features JT Thompson of Eden Prairie, last year's runner-up in the Executive Men's championship. He breezed through qualifying with a 75.

The upper bracket, meanwhile, includes five champions — Mattson, Steve Herzog of Alexandria (the division champ in 2012 and 2003, Men's champ in 1993, Executive Men's champ in 1992 and Men's champ in 1984), A.J. Kluver of Alexandria (2015 champ), Joe Klick of Albert Lea (the 1998 and 2001 Executive Men's champ), and Jeff Pederson of Haymarket, VA, (2014 champ).

Opening round of match play began at noon Tuesday. Today's second round matches start at 8:48 a.m. from the No. 1 tee.

2017 SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT QUALIFYING SCORES - Greg Mattson (DC) - 70; Jon Empanger - 69; Chris Haugen - 71; Steve Herzog - 73; Tom Ryan - 73; Pete Rockers - 74; David Adams - 75; J.T. Johnson - 75; Mark Pokorney - 75; Rick Vanyo - 75; Bill Freeman - 76; Mike Herzog - 76; A.J. Kluver - 76; Randy Yoder - 76; Mike White - 77; John Tessmer - 78; Todd McNamara - 78; Dave Dilley - 79; Jim Arnold - 79; Joe Klick - 79; John Gardiner - 80; Jeff Pederson - 80; Tom Abrahamson - 81; Scot Hanson - 81; Kevin Morgan - 81; Jeff Bigger - 81; Michael Flesch - 81; Tom Johnson - 81; Kobus Wilson - 82; Matt Davis - 83; Robert Dube - 84; Steve Conley - 84.