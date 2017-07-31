Resorters Golf: Hill top seed among men's regular division

Hill, 20, shot an even-par 72 to pace the field. Mitchell Rice and Charlie Stuck also shot 72s and sit as the second and third seed, respectively, in the match-play tournament that gets going on Wednesday morning for the men's regular division.

Nicholas Adams of Maple Grove shot a 73 during qualifying and is the fourth seed. Other golfers to shoot in the 70s were Joseph Bigger (79), Nate Martin (79), Vinson McStott (78), Nick Sims (77) and Adam Stedronsky (79). Ted LaFave of St. Paul was the final qualifier in the first flight of 16 competitors after shooting an 86 on Sunday.

The men's championship division had its first of two rounds of qualifying on Sunday as two-time defending champion Nick Heinen led the field with a 65. Their second round of qualifying is set for Tuesday morning to seed the field in the match play tournament.

MEN'S REGULAR DIVISION

FIRST FLIGHT QUALIFYING SCORES - Parker Hill - 72; Mitchell Rice - 72; Charlie Stuck - 72; Nicholas Adams - 73; Nick Sims - 77; Vinson McStott - 78; Joseph Bigger - 79; Nate Martin - 79; Adam Stedronsky - 79; Jordan Krulik - 80; Austin Kirkwood - 81; Stone Pfeffer - 81; Max Gardiner - 84; Jordan Domine - 85; Jake Gardiner - 85; Ted LaFave - 86

WEDNESDAY PAIRINGS - First tee - 7:36 a.m. - Parker Hill vs. Ted LaFave; Nate Martin vs. Adam Stedronsky

7:45 - Nicholas Adams vs. Max Gardiner; Nick Sims vs. Austin Kirkwood

7:54 - Mitchell Rice vs. Jordan Domine; Joseph Bigger vs. Jordan Krulik

8:03 - Charlie Stuck vs. Jake Gardiner; Vinson McStott vs. Stone Pfeffer