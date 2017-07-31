Osakis Babe Ruth goes 1-2 at state

Osakis opened things on the right foot, getting an 8-3 win over Sebeka in the first game. Cold Spring got the better of them in game two by a 5-3 final before West Central Area-Brandon-Evansville knocked Osakis from the tournament with a 4-3 win. The WCA-B-E team finished third at the state tournament.

"The boys played well and gave great effort," Osakis coach Bill Infanger said. "We struggled to find the strike zone a little bit on the mound, which hurt us with the pitch count rules over the four-day tourney. Overall, our pitchers did a great job of not allowing many earned runs. Defensively, we were solid through most of the weekend, but we did suffer a couple of timely errors that produced runs for our opponents."

All of Osakis' runs against Cold Spring came off the bat of Luke Staloch as he hit a three-run home run. Luke Imdieke added a solo shot against Sebeka as part of a 3-for-5 day at the plate. Hunter Infanger added three hits, including two doubles against Sebeka. He also went four innings on the mound that game, allowing no runs and no hits.

This team suffered just three losses all summer to finish at 17-3 overall on its way to a district title. It was part of a big year of baseball for many on this team.

"A good number of the players on this team contributed to the high school team's conference championship this spring," B. Infanger said. "Then went into summer ball and won their Babe Ruth district and district tournament. They played in a lot of competitive games this summer and came out on top more often than not."

Infanger feels the experience gained through challenging situations in both their wins and losses will benefit this group greatly going forward.

"I believe we're starting to learn how to play well even when we are way outside of our comfort zone," he said. "That is going to help these boys down the road for the rest of their baseball days, and more importantly in life. Most of all we get to take away a lot of great memories. This was a great group of guys, and great families to get to spend time with this summer. I feel really blessed as a coach to get to work with them."