The righty allowed two earned runs on four hits, no walks and no hit batters and struck out four over a complete game of nine innings to help the Hawks to a 4-2 win in Ashby to open the Region 16C Tournament.

The hardest hit ball Kensington managed was a comebacker off Zimmel's leg in the eighth inning. The Norsemen scored two in the inning, but Osakis already had four on the board.

The Hawks opened the scoring in the second inning. Matt Kruse singled, advanced to third on a sacrifice from Zimmel and a Brandon Giesler groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

The small ball continued an inning later when James Cowdery singled and Brady Berberich sacrificed him to second. After picking up another 90 feet on a wild pitch, Cowdery scored on a Colter Fortenberry sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Osakis doubled the lead again in the fifth. Berberich singled, Fortenberry walked and Doug Zimmel and Kruse each hit RBI singles.

Overall, Kruse led the Hawks offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, scattering three singles, scoring a run and knocking in another. Brady Berberich was also 3-for-4 and picked up a run.

Osakis moves on in the winners bracket to play the Alexandria Black Sox at 8 p.m. Saturday in Ashby after the Black Sox beat Pelican Rapids on Sunday.

The winner of Alexandria and Osakis will face the winner of Long Prairie and Frazee on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Ashby for a chance to get to the championship without a loss.

Predators knock off top-seeded Bombers

The Long Prairie Predators had two wins over the weekend in the Region 16C Tournament, including knocking off top-seeded Urbank-Parkers Prairie.

Logan Riedel tossed a complete game for Long Prairie in the 3-0 win over the Bombers on Sunday. Riedel also hit a two-run home run to propel the offense. That came after Eric Hinnenkamp allowed just one run in seven innings of an 11-1 win for the Predators over Frazee in the opening round on Saturday.

There will be a full slate of games in the loser's bracket this Saturday in the double-elimination tournament. In Ashby, Frazee takes on Kensington at 11 a.m. to get things going. Dent and Sauk Centre will play right after that at 2 p.m.

Urbank will host Millerville in Urbank at 11 a.m. on Saturday before Carlos and Pelican Rapids play at 2 p.m.

The two teams left standing in the championship on Aug. 12 will both punch their ticket to the state tournament.