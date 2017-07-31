Alexandria's Dave Thoennes and Dave Zimmerman of Elizabeth make up the 2017 class. Both will be honored near the grandstands at the Viking Speedway on Saturday night. Races start at 6:45.

Zimmerman climbed into a race car at the age of 15 and stayed behind the wheel for more than four decades, racing at more than 40 tracks in seven states.

Thoennes got his start in stock car racing in 1971 at the age of 18. He spent his early years working on pit crews for Roger Briss, Butch Falcon, Jim Nieland, Dick Klug, Larry Crouse, Arnie Bitzan and Scott Kielmeyer. In 1980, he got behind the wheel of a Sportsman Division car, but it's working on the cars where he found his passion.

Read more about Zimmerman and Thoennes' careers in racing and what made them Viking Speedway Hall of Famers in one of next week's issues of the Echo Press.