Eagles Horseshoe League standings
STANDINGS THROUGH WEEK NINE
(Total score)
Jim Syverson/Judy Carlson - 66
Byrne Rising/Gary Kirckof - 52
Rick Maxwell/Kia Larson - 50
Jeff Thompson/Dick Baumann - 49
Dan Larson/Gary Stotesbery - 48
Jerry Nelson/Darren Barten - 40
Dillon Maxwell/Jim Rushford - 35
Randy Mayer/Ryan Siebel - 33
Shane Johnson/Justin Dummer - 31
Kristy Brackett/Justin Schroeder - 25
Mary Botten/Jolene Olson - 23
Mike Thompson/Jeannie Thompson - 17
Brian Larson/Brad Mattocks - 16
Alica Tvrdik/Tammi Klug - 15