    Eagles Horseshoe League standings

    By Eric Morken Today at 12:58 p.m.

    STANDINGS THROUGH WEEK NINE

    (Total score)

    Jim Syverson/Judy Carlson - 66

    Byrne Rising/Gary Kirckof - 52

    Rick Maxwell/Kia Larson - 50

    Jeff Thompson/Dick Baumann - 49

    Dan Larson/Gary Stotesbery - 48

    Jerry Nelson/Darren Barten - 40

    Dillon Maxwell/Jim Rushford - 35

    Randy Mayer/Ryan Siebel - 33

    Shane Johnson/Justin Dummer - 31

    Kristy Brackett/Justin Schroeder - 25

    Mary Botten/Jolene Olson - 23

    Mike Thompson/Jeannie Thompson - 17

    Brian Larson/Brad Mattocks - 16

    Alica Tvrdik/Tammi Klug - 15

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
