Pro-Am kicks off Resorters week as Reigstad takes the title

The 96th annual Resorters Golf Tournament got started on Sunday morning with men’s qualifying rounds where two-time defending men's champion Nick Heinen of Edmond, Oklahoma led the field with a 65. Then in the afternoon, it was the Resorters Pro-Am that took center stage under ideal weather conditions at the Alexandria Golf Club.

Reigstad, who is the director of instruction at the Keller Golf Course in Maplewood, took advantage of those conditions as his 68 won the tournament as the only score in the 60s among the pros.

“It’s fun,” Reigstad said. “It’s nice to make a few extra dollars. It’s nice to get out from teaching and get back into competing again. I competed growing up, so it’s good to get out again and compete against the guys.”

Reigstad says he plays in about 15-20 pro-ams lilke this a year but doesn’t get the chance to play recreationally much more than five times a summer. This was his third time at AGC for the Resorters Pro-Am. He has a runner-up finish in one of those prior trips, but this is the first time he has won on a course that is growing on him quickly.

“It’s always in fantastic shape,” he said of playing AGC. “The greens are really good; they’re smooth. The course is a nice layout and the crowd is great with the Resorters Tournament. It just has a nice feel to it.”

Reigstad said his driver and putter carried him all day. That was especially the case on No. 12 where he hit a nice drive off the tee, used an eight iron to get within eight feet on his approach and sank the putt for an eagle.

“That was my sixth or seventh hole,” Reigstad said after starting his day on the fifth hole. “That kind of got my game going. It was pretty steady until then and that really got it going.”

Bill Israelson and Jeff Sorenson each shot a two-under 70. Don Berry, Kris Kroetch and Chris Borgen carded 71s and Alexandria natives Brady Swedberg and Casey Vangsness were among the pros who finished at 72.

Reigstad felt his game was capable of playing well enough to be in contention for the title, and it all came together on Sunday.

“It’s been good this summer,” he said. “The swing and the putting has all been there, but I just hadn’t put it all together too often. This was a good one here today.”