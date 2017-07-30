“That first corner I went to the bottom and it stuck. It was amazing,” Olson said. “I could go anywhere on this track it felt like.”

Normally one would think the driver should know everything going on with his or her car before the race starts, but the crew for Olson’s No. 32 car did some tinkering.

“My brother and crew made a few adjustments to the car before I went out, didn’t tell me that they did it, and it worked awesome. They actually put a spacer in the right rear. It was nuts. We did talk about it, just for the track. I asked them (before the race) and they said they didn’t put it in, and come to find out when I get out of the car, they’re like, ‘How’d you like that right rear spacer?’

Despite the lack of transparency and the less-than-ideal starting position, Olson secured his third win of the season. Jamie Thorstad took second, Blake Boelens third and McKenzie Gerdes fourth.

Olson, a 2007 graduate of Jefferson High School in Alexandria, is in his 21st year of racing.The veteran driver has an 18-point lead in the category with 615 and said he’s got his eye on the title.

Nelson checks home win off the bucket list

Jeremy Nelson, grandson of Viking Speedway hall of famer Dewayne Nelson, fulfilled a longtime dream by nailing down his first win at the Alexandria track.

“It’s been something I’ve always wanted to do and I can finally check that off my bucket list,” he said.

Unlike Olson, Nelson started out in the first position in the field. But similar to Olson, it didn’t take long to figure out the track’s hotspot. He started in first, found the groove, and rode it out to the finish.

“I knew the bottom was definitely the place where you wanted to be, so we had a good starting position,” he said. “Once we got going I just kept making laps and I figured they were right on my butt so I just kept going harder and harder and then got in lap traffic and all of a sudden the race was over and they said I had about a half a track lead, so we were doing pretty good I guess.”

It was Nelson’s second win of the weekend, as he also took the top spot at the King of the Dirt races Friday night at the I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls.

Late Models

Greg Meyer, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, took the checkered in the Late Models Feature, followed by Shawn Meyer in second, Don Shaw in third and Zach Johnson in fourth. Despite Shaw having five wins in the category, Johnson has a commanding lead in the standings with 630. Shaw has 527, G. Meyer 473 and S. Meyer 465.

Street and Super Stocks

In Saturday’s Street Stocks feature, Zimmerman’s Justin Pogones held of Tim Johnson for the win. Johnson leads the category with 11 wins and 669 points, 114 ahead of second place Bryan Crandall.

But Johnson wasn’t about to go a full night without collecting a trophy, cruising to an easy super stocks victory ahead of Alexandria’s Jeff Crouse and Dalton’s Trevor Sauer. Johnson leads supers with seven wins and 655 points, while Sauer sits in second with 614.

Pure Stocks

Jesse Waldorf, of Osakis, has been the driver to watch in Pure Stocks this season, but he was forced to pull out early on Saturday, leaving first place open for Craig Gardner, of Elbow Lake, to take.

Waldorf has six wins in the category, while Gardner is in second with one win and 612 points.