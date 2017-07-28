Alexandria's Schultz competes on national level in Brazil

She got an email through her head coach saying she was invited to play for a USA national team at an international volleyball tournament in Brazil in June.

At first, she and her father, Bill Schultz, weren't convinced, but when she investigated further, she was happy she did.

"I looked at it, kind of thought it was maybe a scam," she remembered. "I forwarded the email to my dad right away, and he was like, 'Oh gosh, no, that's definitely a scam.' He called the guy, and it was a legit thing and he signed me up right then and there over the phone.

"I was overwhelmed with excitement. I was really excited for the opportunity, especially because it's in Brazil. I'd never been there before, never been to South America, so it was really cool and I was excited that I got the opportunity to do that."

The USA program is made up of 10 men and 10 women players from the Division-III level nationwide. Schultz's team was unable to practice prior to its first non-tournament match, but still won it in five sets before going on to lose the next one. In the tournament itself, Schultz and her team took home the silver.

"It was super cool," she said. "Brazil is ranked No. 1 in the world for volleyball. The competition was amazing. It was a little different because I was playing with girls from all different states and I've never played with them before, so that was kind of challenging. It was really good play, it was really good practice for myself with my upcoming season I have."

Away from the court, the USA teams took in the full Rio de Janeiro experience, including trips to Sugarloaf Mountain, the Christ the Redeemer statue and Copacabana Beach.

Schultz's teammates included two players from St. Thomas, which competes with CSB in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Schultz said the memories shared in Brazil sparked relationships with them, as well as many others, that will last a long time.

"I created some great relationships, even with the men's team, as well," she said. "We all hung out together, we went on the beach at night, we went out with each other which was super fun. We've all stayed connected over social media. A lot of us talk every day."