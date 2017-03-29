Playing with heart

The blue paint is no place for distractions and — in Alexandria's game against Sartell-St. Stephen on a Thursday night in February — junior goalie Jackson Boline was distracted.

"He wasn't quite himself," said Pat Boline, Jackson's father. "He just didn't seem calm, he seemed like he was fighting the puck. He just wasn't seeing it right, and he wasn't reacting."

The goaltender allowed three goals in 13 shots, and head coach Ian Resch pulled him from the game after the first period.

The Cardinals went on to beat the Sabres 6-3, but in his next start Boline didn't get so lucky. He took a 4-3 loss to East Grand Forks, and the goals scored on him weren't ones that a focused goalie would allow.

Finally, after the EGF game, Boline told his coach what was going on.

'Lucky to survive'

Distractions started at home.

On Nov. 1 of last year, Pat collapsed at work with three tears in his aorta, which caused blood to back up in his heart, which in turn caused a cardiac shock.

Boline was airlifted to the University of Minnesota and was in surgery by early afternoon that day until 9 p.m.

"I was lucky to survive," he said. "In fact, the surgeon told my wife that when he saw the CT scan, he thought I wouldn't make it to the operating table. During the surgery, I had to be on a heart and lung machine. From what I understand, nothing was connected (in my body). The machines were doing the work for me."

A few complications after the surgery made the healing process take longer, but Pat was released from the hospital 13 days later.

During that time, Jackson was going through hockey tryouts. Unsure if his dad would be able to fight through recovery, he was battling two of his peers for the varsity starting goalie spot.

"It dawned on me that I needed to play for him, and that I needed to have the year that I knew I could have," Jackson said. "That's really all I could think about."

The three goalies — sophomore Bailey Rosch, freshman Aaron Randazzo and Boline — split time through most of the season, and Boline posted the best record (6-2-1), highest save percentage (.910) and lowest goals-against average (2.32) of the three goalies at the end of the regular season.

Heart-sinking news

Because Pat's heart issues took a turn for the worse and Jackson has an inherited bicuspid aortic valve from his mother, Jill, the Bolines decided in February to follow up and get Jackson's bicuspid valve re-examined.

When the results of the study came back, they found out his aorta was dilated, and strapping on his goalie pads again could be dangerous for his heart.

"The first cardiologist had said no sports whatsoever," Pat said. "Jackson heard that and — of course, he's 17 — anybody would be pretty scared to hear that. Hockey is his life. It's a huge part of his life, and it's his passion. When I looked at him sitting there, his face is white and in shock."

After that, Jackson saw three more cardiologists, all of whom said playing goalie was safe enough as long as there isn't hard-hitting contact or heavy weight lifting.

Even with the go-ahead from the doctors, Jackson says he still struggled mentally with the risk involved.

"I was told that contact could make something bad happen, "Jackson said. "So I was worried about getting hit really hard or getting a puck to the chest. Hockey has been my life, so being told that I can't play — that was a lot. And having to play a really important game was too much. I just had a bunch of doubt, and when doubt comes in, it doesn't go very well."

That's what he told Resch after the East Grand Forks game. After struggling through the two bad starts, he started to realize worrying about the problem wasn't going to solve things in net.

"When you think about it, that's a lot of stuff going on the last three and a half months," Pat said. "It would slow anybody down. Even with that, he had the best year he's ever had."

Jackson's change of mindset was obvious when coach Resch gave him the chance to start the section quarterfinal game against Wadena-Deer Creek. He picked up a 15-save, 13-0 shutout as the Cardinals overmatched their first-round opponent.

"After the playoff game, I just felt like myself again," Jackson said. "I had to realize that it happened and the risk, but I couldn't have that sit in my head so I just had to deal with it and I got over it. I'm over it."

Recovering together

Since his return home in November, Pat has regained his strength. He sold his chiropractic practice in Wadena and is in the process of opening a new one in Alexandria. He said he is looking forward to getting back to work.

Jackson is on the Alexandria boys golf team this spring and plans to work on his goalie skills at camps throughout the offseason.

He'll be a senior in net next winter and said he is 100 percent confident he will be able to play next season without his heart problem on his mind.

"I just realized it was there and I can't do anything about it. I'm going to play the game I love, and I'm going to play it how I normally play it."