Twelve-year-old Hannah Boraas of Alexandria holds up the ball she used to ace the 11th hole at the Sand Hollow Golf Club in Utah on March 13. (Contributed)

Alexandria's Hannah Boraas didn't have to wait long into the spring to card a hole-in-one this season.

Boraas, a 12-year-old sixth grader at Discovery Middle School, was golfing with her brother, Noah, and her father, Brent, at the Sand Hollow Golf Club in St. George, Utah on March 13 when she got the ace.