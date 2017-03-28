Hoops for Hope night includes Aces, area alumni players

The fundraiser is a free-will offering for admission. Proceeds will benefit local children who are facing a life-threatening medical situation.

The event features a Special Olympics Minnesota basketball game to kick things off at 6 p.m. Two unified teams from the Brainerd area will play in that game with the Just for Kix dance team out of Parkers Prairie performing at halftime.

There will then be a three-point contest comprised of eight different players, four each from the Henning and area all-star teams that will perform later that night. The eight three-point shooters will shoot from five stations and four of them will move on to the second round to shoot again before it's dwindled down to the final two in the championship round.

There will be a $10,000 shootout where tickets will be sold and a drawing held to pick one contestant to shoot a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot within 30 seconds in an attempt to win the money.

The events of the fundraiser will conclude with an all-star game at 7:30 consisting of 21 Henning alumni players and 20 area alumni all stars.

The teams are made up of both men and women. Former players on the area all-star team include Sari and Micaela Noga and Grant Yohnke of Parkers Prairie, along with former Brandon-Evansville players John Haseman and Megan and Heather Strese.

The Alexandria Aces youth performance basketball team will be the halftime entertainment of the all-star game, and a post-game social will wrap up the evening at about 9.

For more information, visit www.todayweplay.org.

AREA ALL-STAR TEAM MEMBERS: Head Coach: Lynn Peterson — Staples-Motley; Asst. Coach John Riewer - Staples-Motley; PLAYERS - Barry Wohler — Bird Island '80; Craig Wolhowe — Staples-Motley '82; Reed Roisum — Pelican Rapids '92; Ryan Retzlaff — Fergus Falls '94; Blaine Joerger — Staples-Motley '95; Jason Retzlaff — Fergus Falls '96; Daakarr Bellfield — Minneapolis North '99; Aaron Otteson — Dassel-Cokato '99; Luke Friedrich - Wadena Deer-Creek '99; Missy Kassube - Eagle Valley 2009; Mike Felt — Redwood Falls 2009; Sari Noga Lind — Parkers Prairie 2010; Megan Strese - Brandon-Evansville 2010; Heather Strese - Brandon-Evansville 2012; John Haseman — Brandon-Evansville 2013; Micaela Noga — Parkers Prairie 2014; Tyler Ukkelberg — Battle Lake 2014; Petric Van Erp - Battle Lake 2015; Grant Yohnke — Parkers Prairie 2015; Mikayla Markuson — Detroit Lakes 2017

HENNING ALL-STAR TEAM MEMBERS - Head Coach Tim Fiskum; Assistant Coach Jonathan McCollum; PLAYERS - Ross Greenwaldt - Class of '79; Mark Fraki - Class of '88; Beth Misegades Wallevand - Class of '88; Shari Bjorklund Fisher - Class of '90; Brad Greenwaldt - Class of '92; Brady Markuson - Class of '92; Ryan Reuter - Class of '92; Randy Misegades - Class of '95; Reed Reinbold - Class of '95; Aric Watnaas - Class of '95; Steve Misegades - Class of '98; Mark Oscarson - Class of '99; Matt Frederick - Class of 2000; Travis Brutlag - Class of 2001; Collin Dague - Class of 2013; Zach Torgerson - Class of 2013; Patrick Dilly - Class of 2014; Andrew Smith - Class of 2014; Kaleb Thalmann - Class of 2014; Courtney Dague - Class of 2016; Paige Wallevand - Class of 2017