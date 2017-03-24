Morken's musings: Reason to believe in Gophers future

Since then, I've seen reactions both on Twitter and in the media that a first-round loss in the tournament somewhat diminishes what this team accomplished this winter.

There's been a popular theory that the Big Ten is down in men's basketball this year, and that's part of the reason why the Gophers finished fourth in the regular-season standings. Then the Big Ten went out and put three teams in the Sweet 16, two more than the mighty ACC.

I watched teams in this league all winter, and what I saw were a lot of evenly matched programs that beat up on each other. There's a lot of young talent in the Big Ten that should make the league even better next year.

It's hard to win on the road in major conferences. The Gophers did that as well as anyone in league play. Wins at Purdue, Northwestern and Maryland are impressive. Knocking off Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament on a neutral court was a good win.

Realistically, most fans would have been giddy if they were told the Gophers would finish with a 24-10 overall record and make the tournament at the beginning of the season after winning just eight games a year ago.

Losing senior guard Akeem Springs to injury after the Michigan State win hurt this team greatly down the stretch. He was their most consistent shooter on a team that didn't have great shooters. He opened things for other guys offensively and was a big, strong guard who was a willing defender. The Gophers just didn't have the depth to withstand his loss against good teams.

That depth will get a boost next season with the additions of guards Isaiah Washington and Jamir Harris. Washington is a top-100 player in the nation out of New York.

He and Nate Mason will form quite a duo of point guards, whether they play alongside each other or Washington serves as Mason's primary backup. What a difference that will make after not really having a backup point guard this season. Harris will add another shooter to this group after helping his high school team with five players who have signed to Division I schools win the New Jersey Tournament of Champions recently.

There might be others coming too. There always seems to be a transfer or two in college basketball, and Minnesota has already been mentioned as a possible landing spot for former Indiana signee Clifton Moore, a 6-foot, 9-inch forward from Pennsylvania who got out of his letter of intent from the Hoosiers after the firing of Tom Crean.

There's no guarantees that the Gophers will improve on a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten next year. The league is perennially one of the best in the country, but for the first time in a long time there is legitimate reason to believe in the staying power of this program.

This isn't just blind hope. This was a good team this year with the potential to be even better in the next couple years.

• Speaking of good teams, there were a lot of them in the Douglas County area during the winter season that just came to a close.

I can't remember a winter season where so many teams or individuals had a legitimate shot of making a state tournament. The Alexandria girls basketball team accomplished that by finishing fourth in Class AAA. The girls hockey team brought home a consolation title in Class A.

The Cardinal boys basketball and boys hockey teams came close after runs to the section finals. Boys swimming was seventh in Class A behind an individual state title from junior Nic Chromey in the 100 breaststroke. The West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville wrestling team was one of the top teams in Class A all season, and a number of area individuals performed well at state.

Sports are about having fun with teammates at the high school level, but they are also a great teaching tool. It takes a drive and commitment to compete among the best teams and individuals in the state. It's evident that there are a lot of athletes in the area who share that trait.

• • •

