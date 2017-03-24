Where are they now: Duwenhoegger wins MIAC shot put title

Email emorken@echopress.com with any more detailed information on the athletes listed or the names of other athletes who are playing college sports that you would like to see included in future publications.

• The spring season for college athletes is in full swing right now, and Alexandria native Chase Duwenhoegger continues to solidify himself as one of the top shot put athletes at the Division III level during his senior year at Hamline University.

Duwenhoegger recently competed at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track/Field Championships in Naperville, Ill. He went there with a couple of his Pipers teammates in Eric Dols and Travis Jacobson with the trio forming quite a group of throwers for Hamline. All three made the indoor NCAA track and field meet for the second consecutive year.

Duwenhoegger finished 12th in Illinois with a top toss of 52.375, while Dols took ninth (53.650) to narrowly miss earning All-American honors. Duwenhoegger won the shot put event at the MIAC indoor conference championship this season with a career-best throw of 55 feet.

• Alexandria native Carly Dropik is off to a hot start at Augsburg College in Minneapolis for the Auggies softball team.

Dropik, a sophomore, has led the team to a 9-5 record after starting all 14 games. She has a team-best .444 batting average, tallying 16 hits in 36 at-bats. Dropik has two triples, a double and a home run to go with 12 walks, 10 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

• Dropik's former Alexandria teammate, Jana Roste, is off to a good start at the Division III level as well for the Bethel University softball team.

Roste, who is coming off of a knee injury she suffered her freshman year, has started all 12 games for the Royals (4-8). She is hitting .306 during that span with four doubles and two home runs. Roste has driven in six runs and scored nine herself.

• Alexandria native Ben Allen was named Northern State University's men's athlete of the week on March 6 for his opening weekend performance for the Wolves baseball team.

Allen had three hits, including a double, in the first two games of the season. He also had no errors and 15 putouts at first base. The weekend included a 3-2 win over 14th-ranked St. Cloud State University.

Allen hasn't slowed down since opening weekend. He has started all 12 games for the Wolves (7-5) on his way to hitting .385 in 39 at-bats. He's scored 10 times, driven in five runs and has two doubles and four walks to help him post a .444 on-base percentage.

• Alexandria's Nathan Huss and Mitchell Maday are teammates of Duwenhoegger as members of the Hamline track and field team.

Huss, a senior, ran the 60-meter dash at the MIAC championships and finished 24th in prelims with a time of 7.45 seconds. He also was part of the 4x200-meter relay team that finished fourth with a time of 1:32.46 for the Pipers out of the eight teams in the finals.

Maday, a sophomore thrower, finished eighth in the shot put at the MIAC championships after a final toss of 47-03.75. He was sixth in the weight throw with a toss of 51-05.75.

• Alexandria native Amanda Bigger is in her junior season as a member of the women's golf team at Division I Hofstra University.

Bigger's best round of the season came last fall after taking fourth with a two-day score of 157 at the St. John's Women's Invitational Oct. 24-25. Hofstra started its spring season on Feb. 26-28 at the Edwin Watts-Kiawah Island Classic where Bigger shot 85, 80, 79 for a three-day score of 244.

Bigger's career average of 83.51 is the best of the team for the Pride.