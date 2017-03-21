Vikings finalize deal with WR Thielen
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings finalized their agreement with wide receiver Adam Thielen on Tuesday, the team announced.
The contract extension is reportedly worth $17 million over three years with $11 million guaranteed. Thielen was a restricted free agent and the Vikings initially tendered him at the second-round compensation level of $2.746 million.
The Detroit Lakes native is under club control through the 2020 campaign.
Thielen, 26, enjoyed a breakout season in 2016, reeling in 69 receptions for a team-leading 967 yards and five touchdowns. The 26-year-old made just $600,000 last season after collecting 20 catches in his previous two years with the club.
Thielen played college football at Division II Minnesota State Mankato.