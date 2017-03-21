Lehman rallies for first win of 2017 in Tucson

It's the 10th PGA Tour Champions victory of his career.

Lehman took advantage of a bogey on 18 on Sunday by Steve Stricker, who finished second at 19-under par, as he closed with birdies on 16 and 17 before a par on 18 got the job done. It comes after Lehman had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee this past fall.

"I haven't been playing a lot of golf," Lehman told the Associated Press after the win. "Had surgery in early November. Had a great doctor and had a great physical therapist, Tom Bratcher, who kind of really put me through the paces over the last 3-1/2 to 4 months getting ready to play. I give him a lot the credit."

Lehman came in on Sunday with a seven-under 66 that carried him to the win. He was solid all week, posting a round of seven-under last Friday before shooting a six-under 67 on Saturday.

Lehman eagled the par-five second hole on Sunday and added birdies at Nos. 5, 6, 10 and 12. His only bogey came on the par four 13th, but it looked like it might prove costly as Stricker kept applying the pressure. The Edgerton, Wisc. native bogeyed 16, though, in addition to 18 to open the door just enough for Lehman to grab the win.

"I clawed my way back and I took a couple-shot lead going up to 16 there," Stricker said to the AP. "I three-putt and he makes birdie and that was really the tournament."

It was Lehman's first win on the Champions Tour since 2015. He's also a five-time winner during his PGA Tour career, including the 1996 British Open.

"I've been working hard to get in shape," Lehman said. "Since I couldn't play golf, I spent a lot of time just trying to get in better shape and I think that really paid off this week. I feel much better over the golf ball, hit a lot of good shots, made some good putts, had a lot of energy."