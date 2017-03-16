Vikingland Curling Club Hosts 11th annual bonspiel

In the B-Division, Chris Moore, Charlie Bohl, Kelsey Landsteiner and Erick Dietz took the top spot, while the SJU Prep team of Kyle Richards, John Landsteiner, Josh Mikus and Josh Oestreich were first in the C-Division.

Terrie Rohloff, Ron Branch, Louann Dear and Josh Boeckers took first in the D-Division.

DIVISION RESULTS

A-DIVISION — 1, Moore Rink - Logan Moore, Jason Rauk, Dan Rooney, Jay Wacek, Brad Dumm, Aaron Rooney; 2, Rockbass Rink - Eric Timmerman, Steve Parker, Dick Gustafson, Tim Suby; 3, Dittberner Rink - Troy Dittberner, Craig Erickson, Lori Zmuda, Chris Erickson

B-DIVISION — 1, Bennies Rink - Chris Moore, Charlie Bohl, Kelsey Landsteiner, Erick Dietz; 2, Johnnies Rink - Jimmy Crea, Alex Boyd, Matt Horning, Maria Crea; 3, Thrienen Rink - Scott Thrienen, Jake Capistrant, Ryan Hindt, Travis Bautz

C-DIVISION — 1, SJU Prep Rink - Kyle Richards, John Landsteiner, Josh Bikus, Josh Oestrich; 2, Dumm Rink - Brad Dumm, Dave Bittmann, Tony Baune, Lisa Timmerman

D-DIVISION — 1, Rolhoff Rink - Terria Rohloff, Ron Branch, Louann Dear, Josh Boeckers; 2, Kent Rink - Dave Kent, Eric Carpenter, Matt Larson, Noah Larson