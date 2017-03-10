"We met at college club nationals," Kelsey Landsteiner said from Alexandria on March 4. "That was usually in Chicago. That year, in 2013, they decided to do it in Duluth. Our teams ended up playing each other, and it took off from there."

It's through Kelsey that John was playing in the annual Runestone Bonspiel hosted by the local Vikingland Curling Club last weekend. Kelsey, a 2013 graduate of the College of St. Benedict, helped start a curling club at St. John's/St. Benedict where she and about 10 others from the school made the near hour-long drive each Wednesday to play at the RCC. Now living in Duluth, the couple still tries to get back for the local club's bonspiel when possible.

"Everyone is just so at home with us and it is so much fun to come here and curl here," Kelsey said. "It's fun to be able to give back and come to spiels like this."

A POSITION TO GIVE BACK

John is learning more with each passing year the position he is in to give back to the sport after making his first Olympics with team USA in 2014. It's something he welcomes with open arms.

"(These clubs) keep people interested and give new fans a place to go and try the sport," John said. "Without places like this, nobody would have that ability and the game would just kind of deplete. It's exciting to come here."

The 26-year-old got his start in curling through clubs just like the Vikingland Curling Club in Alexandria. Mapleton, a town of about 1,700 people located south of Mankato, had its own curling club that John's father and grandfather played in. It wasn't long before John was tagging along.

First it was playing in small leagues. He found a couple friends who shared an interest in the sport and it wasn't long before they were traveling to play. To the Twin Cities one weekend, Duluth the next. Curling camps followed and eventually qualifying for junior nationals.

"I don't think I've missed a nationals since then in 2007," John said.

Also since then, he's become one of the top curlers in the country. Landsteiner's resume includes being named the USA Curling Athlete of the Year in 2014. He's a two-time national champion in 2015 and most recently a few weeks ago when he helped his team to a win at the USA Curling National Championships in Everett, Wash.

Landsteiner is the lead for his team that includes John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and Joe Polo, all Minnesota or Wisconsin natives. Their win at nationals qualified them for the team trials later this fall.

"We're building for these next Olympic games," Landsteiner said of the 2018 games in Korea. "We kind of had a tough year, but we had a really tough schedule, as well. It was tough for us mentally and on the ice, so to go into nationals and know that we were the best team, that was kind of what got us going that week. We knew we could win and we kind of walked out there with some swagger and did our job."

COMPETING ON THE WORLD STAGE

It's a different feel from three years ago heading into his first-ever Olympics.

Landsteiner says he was "just a baby" back then. Twenty-three years old and competing among the world's best curlers? It's something he never imagined growing up.

"I feel so much more prepared than I was at that time," he said. "It was very eye opening. That was the biggest thing I've ever played in. Prior to that, I had played in a couple of nationals with 1,000 people. At that level, you have millions watching on TV and it's just insane."

Since then, Landsteiner has gained a comfort playing in bigger events all over the world. His day job is as a project engineer for a consulting firm out of Duluth. He spends a lot of hours on a computer, which offers him the flexibility needed for what he says amounts to about 100 days away from his workplace to focus on curling.

It takes that kind of commitment to try to keep up with the world's best curlers. For some from other countries, curling is their profession that allows them to train year-round. Canada, Sweden, Norway and Scotland/Great Britain are countries ranked ahead of the United States in the Nov. 26, 2016 World Curling Federation men's world rankings.

"It's almost got to be your job," Landsteiner said. "Either that or you have to find the balance between your real life and curling. It takes a lot of time and a lot of effort. What USA Curling needs is more people who are willing to put in that effort. Just like a college or professional sport. We're getting there. People are medaling now."

GETTING MORE INVOLVED

That starts at the root level of getting more people interested in curling.

Landsteiner said just having consistent ice time could help get people involved. That's a challenge for many curling clubs as they compete for the same ice with hockey programs of every age level. Hockey ice and curling ice are two completely different things, he says, with a lot of work going into making the ice as level as possible to create a quality curling surface.

Locally, the Vikingland Curling Club is hoping to initiate a fundraising effort that would lead to the construction of a new building at the RCC dedicated entirely to curling. Alexandria's Jason Rauk of the local club said last week that facility is instrumental to building strong youth, senior, adaptive and competitive programs.

SIGHTS SET ON KOREA

Landsteiner knows it will take more people from the United States to get involved for the country to catch up to the likes of Canada and Sweden.

He says, consistently, teams from the U.S. haven't been able to do that, but he believes there are a couple right now that have the chance. He wants to be a part of that group as he and his teammates set their sights on the next winter Olympics that are a year away.

Curling has already impacted his life in ways he never imagined. He doesn't see those experiences ending in the near future.

"You don't really think about ever having this chance," he said. "I was just joking yesterday that I'm going to Scotland in two weeks. It will be my fourth time there. The first time I went there in 2011, I thought this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It's pretty awesome. It's been a good experience, and it's not over yet. I'm hoping to continue moving forward."