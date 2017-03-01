Olympian to compete in Alex this weekend

Duluth's John Landsteiner, who competed for team USA during the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, is fresh off winning a national title in curling with four USA teammates in John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton and Joe Polo at the 2017 USA Curling National Championships in Everett, Wash. on Feb. 18.

This weekend, he'll be in Alexandria on Friday competing at 8 p.m. and throughout Saturday's competition at the RCC. It will be the second time Landsteiner has competed in the local bonspiel. His tie to the event is through his wife, Kelsey, who curled as a Vikingland Curling Club member during her college years at the College of St. Benedict.

"He just plays at such a different level and the guy has dedicated hours and hours to curling," Alexandria's Jason Rauk of the Vikingland Curling Club said. "To see the type of curling he does and just to talk with him too. He gets to play in the best conditions. Curling on championship ice is a long ways from what we curl on at the RCC."

The Runestone Spiel will start at approximately 6 p.m. Friday. Landsteiner and his team are scheduled to play their opening game at approximately 8. Competition will then get going again at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Rauk said they are still looking for a couple more teams to reach the 16-team limit for the event. Cost is $160 per four-person team. Teams are guaranteed three games.

Along with that, there is also a fun spiel scheduled for Saturday as an opportunity to introduce new people to the sport of curling. The fun spiel features two or three new curlers on a team with one or two ringers and includes four games. Cost is $20 per person. The whole two-day event is also open to the public for those who want to come watch.

Rauk said the Vikingland Curling Club currently has about 80 members that share ice time at the RCC with many other hockey programs throughout the area. The group has not started fundraising, but has a vision of eventually building a dedicated facility for curling to offer the sport to more people in the community.

"Once we have a dedicated facility we will add and build a strong youth, senior, adaptive, and competitive programs," Rauk said. "It is a great lifetime sport. Right now, with the improvements that were made last year at the RCC, there's supply lines and return lines for the cooling system. Basically, all we need to do is build a building adjacent to the facility there and put in a cooling floor. We can tap into the existing system that is there. It was built to handle future needs. It's built to put another third sheet of hockey ice out there and built to accommodate curling if we were able to raise the funds to build that building."

Anyone interested in the club or in competing in this weekend's events can visit vikinglandcurling.org or call Rauk at (320) 766-5673 or Troy Dittberner at (320) 852-8008.